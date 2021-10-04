Met officer 'caused death of moped driver in high-speed chase through London'

4 October 2021, 20:21

The officer was chasing down two people on a moped.
The officer was chasing down two people on a moped. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Metropolitan Police officer caused the death of a moped driver by pursuing him in a high-speed chase through north London, a court has heard.

The crash occurred as PC Paul Summerson, 44, chased moped driver Lewis Johnson, 18, and his passenger Louis Kyriacou, 18, through Stoke Newington on the morning of February 9 2016.

Police believed that Mr Johnson and Mr Kyriacou were involved in a "smash and grab" theft in the area, the court heard.

Summerson pursued the moped through traffic, weaving in and out of cars in his BMW, and at one point drove on the wrong side of the road, it was said.

Read more: Police make 38 arrests as eco protestors clash with motorists across London

Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford QC told Kingston Crown Court that Summerson drove "dangerously" and "far below the standard that was to be expected" during the chase.

"He engaged in a high-speed pursuit through streets that were busy," he said.

"At times he was driving very close to the moped. He was weaving in and out of traffic.

"He was undertaking and overtaking. He was driving on the wrong side of the road."

He added: "It is obvious to a careful and competent driver that driving in the way that he did was dangerous."

As he fled from the police car, Mr Johnson also drove in between traffic and even on to a footpath, the jury heard.

Meanwhile, Summerson's BMW had its flashing lights and a siren on during the pursuit.

The chase moved from Stoke Newington through Stamford Hill and on to Clapton Common road, where it caused a panel van to move out of the way, Mr Sandiford told the court.

The van drove directly into the path of Mr Johnson's vehicle and collided with it, causing the moped to spin into a pole on the side of the road - killing Mr Johnson and seriously injuring his passenger.

"The panel van moved over due to the presence of the defendant's BMW, and in doing so moved into the path of the moped, causing a collision," Mr Sandiford said.

He told the jury that the collision with the panel van was "sufficient" to cause Mr Johnson to lose control of his moped.

"The moped slid into a pole," the prosecutor said.

"It was sufficient to cause significant injuries to Lewis Johnson such that he died."

Read more: Met officer remanded in custody after ‘emphatically denying’ rape charge

Following the crash, Summerson ran to the aid of the moped passengers, with paramedics also attending. However, Mr Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor told the jury that Summerson's role as a police officer was not an excuse for how he drove that day.

"There is no special rule or defence for the driving of a police officer," he said.

Summerson, from Colchester, denies one count of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Priti Patel will address the migrant crisis during her Tory conference speech.

'No reason' for asylum seekers to attempt Channel crossing, Priti Patel tells Tories

Five were arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted.

Five arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith 'hit on head with traffic cone'

Jacob Rees-Mogg said Brexit came very close to not happening

Jacob Rees-Mogg hails Jeremy Corbyn for 'helping save Brexit'

The Culture Secretary said she regrets her vote.

'I voted against love': Nadine Dorries shares regret voting against gay marriage

The alleged attack happened at the Midland Hotel in Manchester

Conservative Party suspends member who 'violently assaulted' woman at conference

Around 37% of the world's population have been impacted by the outage

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down

Many petrol stations in London and the South East remain closed

Fifth of petrol stations in South East remain without fuel

David Walliams at the launch of one of his World's Worst Children books

Publisher removes story from David Walliams book over 'harmful' Chinese stereotypes

A court artist sketch of Lucy Letby from a previous hearing. She is set to stand trial in a year

Nurse Lucy Letby denies murdering eight babies while working at hospital

A pig farmer protests outside the Conservative Party conference on Monday

‘Don’t let Brexit obliterate us’: Pig farmers protest at Tory conference amid cull warning

Motorist pleads with 'selfish' eco-protesters to allow her to reach mother in hospital

Motorist pleads with 'selfish' eco-protesters to allow her to reach mother in hospital

Cressida Dick has again refused to resign as the Met Police commissioner

Cressida Dick announces review into Met 'standards' after murder of Sarah Everard

The charity that owns Walthamstow Central Mosque was also referred for investigation

Regulator investigates as Islamic charity website urges Muslims to fund jihad

Rishi Sunak defended his tax hikes during his Conservative conference speech on Monday

Rishi Sunak defends tax hikes and insists 'more borrowing is immoral'

Lord Frost will declare the beginning of the "British Renaissance"

Lord Frost says 'bad dream' EU membership is over and hails start of 'British Renaissance'

Serving Met officer Pc David Carrick has been remanded in custody

Met officer remanded in custody after ‘emphatically denying’ rape charge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tensions were high as motorists clashed with Insulate Britain in their eleventh protest in the last three weeks

Police make 38 arrests as eco protestors clash with motorists across London
International travel will be simpler and cheaper from today

Amber list scrapped as simplified travel rules come into force
Rishi Sunak refused to guarantee the fuel crisis will be over by the end of the week

Military tankers take to roads to deliver fuel – but Sunak won't say when crisis will end
Rishi Sunak will announce the new package on Monday

Rishi Sunak promises £500m funding to get people back to work amid looming winter crisis
Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, told LBC the fuel crisis is "absolutely horrendous" in London and the South East.

'Horrendous' petrol crisis worsens in London and South East as army begins fuel deliveries
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape

Tougher punishments will be introduced for climate change activists.

Priti Patel pledges six months in prison and unlimited fines for M25 eco protesters
Firefighters at the scene following the crash

Milan: Eight dead after plane crashes into empty office building
James Cleverly was challenged by LBC's Camilla Tominey

'Why don't you let them work?': James Cleverly challenged on refugee help for fuel crisis
Ms Truss made the remarks to the Conservative party conference, which kicked off today.

Truss: 'We’re one of the best countries in the world to be black, a woman or LGBT'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory youth activist: Universal Credit 'teaching people to rely on handouts'

Tory youth activist: Universal Credit 'teaching people to rely on handouts'
Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'
Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference

Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference | Watch LIVE from 7.50am
Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital
'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch again

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry
Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'
'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike

'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike
The Chancellor refused to rule out future tax hikes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out future tax hikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police