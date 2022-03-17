Met officer accused of string of sex crimes charged with further 12 offences

David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 29 offences against 10 victims including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A Metropolitan Police officer who has been accused of a catalogue of sex crimes has been charged with a further 12 offences.

David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 29 offences against 10 victims including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault.

He has now been charged with a further 12 offences - taking the total number of charges he faces to 41 against 11 women between 2003 and 2020.

Seven of the 12 new charges relate to one of the existing eight victims. The remaining five relate to three new victims, the force said.

He is charged with five counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration and one attempted rape.

Scotland Yard said the serving officer, who is based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was arrested in Hertfordshire in October 2021 and was immediately suspended.

He was off-duty when he was detained by police on suspicion of rape.

The alleged rape is reported to have occurred on 4 September 2020 in St Albans.

PC Carrick was arrested on 2 October and was suspended the same day.

The Met said it would await the outcome of criminal proceedings, adding that a referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

It recognised these are "extremely serious and concerning allegations" and said it will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers.

PC Carrick will appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 March.