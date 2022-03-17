Met officer accused of string of sex crimes charged with further 12 offences

17 March 2022, 16:07 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 16:14

David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 29 offences against 10 victims including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault.
David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 29 offences against 10 victims including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A Metropolitan Police officer who has been accused of a catalogue of sex crimes has been charged with a further 12 offences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Carrick, 47, had previously been charged with 29 offences against 10 victims including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault.

He has now been charged with a further 12 offences - taking the total number of charges he faces to 41 against 11 women between 2003 and 2020.

Seven of the 12 new charges relate to one of the existing eight victims. The remaining five relate to three new victims, the force said.

He is charged with five counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration and one attempted rape.

Scotland Yard said the serving officer, who is based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was arrested in Hertfordshire in October 2021 and was immediately suspended.

He was off-duty when he was detained by police on suspicion of rape.

The alleged rape is reported to have occurred on 4 September 2020 in St Albans.

PC Carrick was arrested on 2 October and was suspended the same day.

The Met said it would await the outcome of criminal proceedings, adding that a referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

It recognised these are "extremely serious and concerning allegations" and said it will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers. 

PC Carrick will appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 March.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

bank of england

Bank of England warns inflation could soar to 8% as interest rates rise again

england scotland flag

Anglophobia a bigger problem than Islamophobia in Scotland, claims Tory councillors

The BBC paid out a substantial sum over the 1995 interview

BBC pays 'substantial sum' in damages to Princess Diana aide over Martin Bashir interview

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles, pictured alongside co-star Penelope Keith, has died.

To The Manor Born star Peter Bowles dies from cancer aged 85

second job

Boris quietly drops sleaze plans to limit MPs' earnings from second jobs

Saturday could become the hottest day of the year.

UK weather: Brits brace for 'hottest day of the year' over scorching weekend

Weather

P&O ferries has suspended sailings with queues building at Dover.

Balaclava-clad guards haul crews off ferries after P&O sacks all 800 British staff by Zoom

Vladimir Putin spoke in a televised address.

Putin issues chilling warning to West in bizarre rant over 'scum' traitors

James Cleverly has told LBC that Boris Johnson's comments did not hold back Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release from Iran.

Minister claims Boris Johnson's comments 'made no difference' to release of Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived home after her six-year ordeal in Iran

'Is that mummy?' Nazanin's tearful reunion with family after 6 year hell in Iranian jail

Gordon Brown has said governments must work together to tackle cost of living crisis.

Gordon Brown says Scots facing cost of living 'catastrophe'

A series of reforms will stop "oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts"

Govt vows to stop Russian oligarchs 'abusing' courts to silence critics with reforms

12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

'Unfair and unbearable': 12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassment

Katie Price faces 5 years in jail after 'harassing' ex-Kieran Hayler’s fiancée

Terry Waite gave advise to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on how to transition from captivity to normal life

Former hostage Terry Waite reveals he advised Nazanin to take her return home slowly

Hunt admitted getting Nazanin out of Iran took too long

'We took too long' to free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt admits as she flies home from Iranian jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at a military checkpoint in Lityn, Ukraine

Rescuers search for survivors in Mariupol theatre after Russian air strike
This image made available by Nasa shows star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 used to align the mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope, with galaxies and stars surrounding it

Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

Glass on a hospital window is shattered by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Who is a war criminal and who gets to decide?
Scientists haul an ice scanner on the slopes of the Mt Gran Sasso d'Italia in central Italy

Italian scientists race against time to study Europe’s southernmost glacier
Harbour cranes at the trade port in Mariupol, Ukraine

War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, OECD warns

The children of medical workers warm themselves in a blanket as they wait for their relatives in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine

‘Why? Why? Why?’ Ukraine’s Mariupol descends into despair

Damaged vehicles sit among debris in Kharkiv city centre in Ukraine

Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theatre hit by air strike

Ukraine's president addresses members of the German parliament

Ukrainian president accuses Germany of prioritising economy ahead of invasion
A medical worker guides people waiting for a coronavirus test at a makeshift site in Seoul, South Korea

Covid deaths hit new daily high in South Korea amid surge in Omicron cases
Actor Jussie Smollett, centre, leaves the Cook County Jail

US actor Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police