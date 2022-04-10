Breaking News

Met officer slashed after police called to 'man armed with a machete' in east London

A Metropolitan Police officer has been slashed on his arm after attending a report of a man wielding a machete. Picture: Twitter/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A Metropolitan Police officer has been slashed on his arm after attending a report of a man wielding a machete.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers rushed to the scene in Forest Gate, East London, when the officer was injured and taken to hospital.

He is not in a life-threatening condition, police said, while his colleagues are continuing to "engage" with the man.

"At approximately 11:50hrs on Sunday, 10 April police were called to reports of a man armed with a machete suffering a mental health crisis at an address in Skelton Road, E7," the Met said.

"Officers attended – one officer received a slash injury to his arm and has been taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life threatening.

"Officers remain on scene and are attempting to engage with the man. The incident remains ongoing at this time."

Social media showed a heavy police presence, with the road having been cordoned off.

Armed police are seen deploying as bystanders look on to the street, telling each other they believed an officer had been injured.

Initial eyewitness reports suggested an axe had been used in the incident but police later said they were told about a machete.

Updates to follow