Met officer to face trial accused of sexual assaulting woman in hotel while on duty

20 June 2021, 16:47

PC Rudvelle Walters will appear for trial at Southwark Crown Court on Monday
PC Rudvelle Walters will appear for trial at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A Metropolitan Police officer is due to face trial accused of sexual assaulting a woman at a hotel while on duty.

PC Rudvelle Walters, 47, will appear for trial at Southwark Crown Court on Monday charged with sexual assault.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at about 6am at a hotel on the High Road in Wembley.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and the officer was arrested the same day.

PC Walters, who is attached to the North West Command Unit, was formally charged on Tuesday May 19.

He was initially placed on restricted duties and was later suspended from duty.

The force made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who carried out an investigation.

An additional charge against PC Walters of attempted sexual assault relating to the same incident has been discontinued.

