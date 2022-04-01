Met PCSO charged over 'sex act' in a park after video shared online

A Met PCSO has been charged with outraging public decency. Picture: Twitter

By Sophie Barnett

A serving Metropolitan Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been charged after a video emerged appearing to show an officer performing a sex act on a London park bench.

The Metropolitan Police has charged PCSO Kevin Phillips, attached to the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command, with outraging public decency.

He has also been suspended from duty.

It follows a video appearing to show a uniformed officer performing a sex act in London being circulated online.

In the short clip which was posted to Twitter, a man in uniform can be seen checking over his shoulder whilst sitting on a bench, in his uniform, next to his police cap, before looking at his mobile phone and then carrying out a sex act.

The video came to the attention of police shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday, the Met said.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is leading this investigation and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

It is not clear when the incident was filmed or where exactly in London it took place.

Kyle Gordon, who is in charge of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "I know that everyone will be absolutely shocked by this video. I am absolutely horrified and saddened by incidents such as this, as are all decent officers and staff.

"They are contrary to everything we stand for.

"I would like to reassure everyone that we are working as fast as we possibly can to identify the full circumstances of what took place.

"As soon as we became aware of the video just before midnight we acted immediately.

"Officers worked throughout the night and a serving member of police staff was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning and taken into custody.

"As a criminal investigation is now under way we are limited in what further details we can discuss. However, we will keep the public updated at significant stages of the inquiry."

The incident comes after a string of high-profile incidents of misconduct within the Met Police.

Two officers were recently jailed for sharing images of the bodies of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry.

Whilst an IOPC report uncovered racist, homophobic and misogynistic behaviour by officers based at Charing Cross police station.