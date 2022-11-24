Met Police chief admits there are 100 officers in the force who can't be trusted to speak to the public

24 November 2022, 09:51 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 09:58

Sir Mark Rowley admitted around 100 officers could not be trusted to speak to the public
Sir Mark Rowley admitted around 100 officers could not be trusted to speak to the public.

By Asher McShane

The head of the Metropolitan Police has revealed there are around 100 officers still employed by the force who cannot be 'trusted' to speak to members of the public.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the officers are working under "very restrictive" conditions because "frankly we don't trust them to talk to members of the public".

He also said there are more than 500 Met officers who are either suspended or on restricted duties because of misconduct allegations.

Asked whether he was able to fire any of those officers, he replied: “We’re looking at whether we’ve got any new legal levers, but on the conventional approaches we can’t. It’s perverse, isn’t it.”

The chief of the UK's biggest police force has been pushing for new powers to allow force bosses to reopen misconduct cases against officers and staff.

He previously estimated hundreds of officers on the force have been getting away with misconduct or criminal behaviour - but has no way of sacking them.

Sir Mark Rowley revealed there are around 100 officers working under "very restrictive" conditions
Sir Mark Rowley revealed there are around 100 officers working under "very restrictive" conditions.

A report on the Met's disciplinary systems, published in October, found less than 1% of officers with multiple misconduct cases against them have been dismissed, and the bar for what constitutes gross misconduct - a sackable offence - is too high.

He told the BBC the Met has "tens of thousands of great officers who are doing amazing things day in and day out for London", he said there are "hundreds of people who are letting us down and and I'm trying to sort out".

He said: "We're getting more assertive and creative in our use of existing powers but I have been encouraged by the Home Secretary and the Home Office's enthusiasm to look again at regulations to give us powers to move more quickly against officers who we shouldn't have.

"I have got about 100 officers in the organisation who have very restrictive conditions on them because frankly we don't trust them to talk to members of the public, and that's... it's completely mad that I have to employ people like that as police officers who you can't trust to have contact with the public. It's ridiculous."

Asked if the force has been able to get rid of any of them, he said: "We're looking at whether we've got any new legal levers but on the conventional approaches we can't. It's perverse, isn't it?"

Earlier this month, Sir Mark said "a big proportion" of officers in his force are "not properly deployable" due to health and performance issues.

On Thursday, he said 10% of the Met's workforce cannot be fully deployed for reasons ranging from medical problems to ongoing misconduct investigations.

He said: "It's not just an integrity issue; it actually goes to the ability to serve the public if you're restricted in how you can deploy your resources when we're very busy."

