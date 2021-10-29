Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

29 October 2021, 09:44

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51 was arrested in Basingstoke yesterday
Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51 was arrested in Basingstoke on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with multiple child sex offences, including grooming and meeting a girl under the age of 16.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51, who is attached to Specialist Operations, was arrested at an address in Basingstoke on Thursday, 28 October.

He was charged with four offences including attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

He is set to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Friday after being remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, Directorate of Professional Standards, said: "The arrest of DC Olwage follows a comprehensive investigation by detectives from Hertfordshire Police and we will continue to offer them every support as their enquiries continue.

"He was suspended following his arrest for this serious and concerning offence. He has been charged and will now face criminal proceedings.

“It is important that nothing is said or published that could pose a risk to those proceedings."

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and DC Olwage has been suspended.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Upon first glance the treats appear to just be sweets, but on closer inspection were found to contain cannabis

Trick or treat: Police issue Halloween warning over cannabis sweets

Gordon Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines

'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines

Protestors blocked the M25 between junction 28 and 29

More eco protesters return to M25 hours after causing rush-hour chaos

The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday

Biden touches down in Europe ahead of G20 and COP26

E-cigarettes will be available on the NHS.

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits

The Queen presented the poetry award on Zoom.

Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle

Protests will take place again in the lead up to the COP meeting in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg to join climate protests in London ahead of Cop26 summit

The seal is being protected by police.

'Thoughtless humans' hurl stones at dying seal as police attempt to protect animal

Angela Rayner apologised for her comments amid concerns over MP safety.

Angela Rayner apologises 'unreservedly' for calling Tories 'scum' at conference

Facebook's company name will be Meta following a rebranding exercise

Facebook changes company name to Meta as part of major rebrand

France is ‘deliberately frustrating the flow of goods’ in post-Brexit fishing row, says Eustice

Eustice: France has made 'extraordinary threats' in row over post-Brexit fishing rights

All countries have been removed from England's travel red list.

Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays

A man has been sentenced for sending Angela Rayner a threatening email

Man sentenced for sending threatening email to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

A Malaysian gynaecologist has created the 'world's first unisex condom'.

'World's first unisex condom' created by Malaysian gynaecologist

Insulate Britain activists told a court they felt 'bullied' by the legal system

Eco protesters tell court they feel 'bullied' as £900k cost of blockades is revealed

The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

Latest News

See more Latest News

MP criticises use of suicide vests in Bournemouth art show

Tory MP slams 'sick and offensive' suicide vest art show in Bournemouth
The River Kent in Burneside, Cumbria, has almost burst its banks already

'Danger to life' flood warning after a month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours
Amazon customers could have been subjected to a "brushing" scam

Amazon 'brushing': Scammers may have targeted over one million households
David Henderson has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft

Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft
Danyal Hussein who is 19 - stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley in June last year.

Teenager who murdered sisters in London park in 'pact with demon' jailed for life
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended cutting the price of a bottle of Prosecco

Chancellor defends Prosecco price cut claiming it is 'not the preserve of wealthy elites'
Extinction Rebellion protestors have broken into the UK's largest oil refinery

Extinction Rebellion activists block UK's largest oil refinery and scale silos
The US has granted a passport with an "X" gender recognition for a person who identifies as intersex

US issues first passport with 'X' gender after five-year legal battle
A British fishing trawler has been detained in France.

France detains British trawler in major escalation of Brexit fishing row
The Chancellor announced his Budget yesterday

Chancellor faces questions on Budget after insisting 'our plan is working'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director
Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace
Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police