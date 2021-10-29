Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51 was arrested in Basingstoke on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with multiple child sex offences, including grooming and meeting a girl under the age of 16.

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51, who is attached to Specialist Operations, was arrested at an address in Basingstoke on Thursday, 28 October.

He was charged with four offences including attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

He is set to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Friday after being remanded into custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, Directorate of Professional Standards, said: "The arrest of DC Olwage follows a comprehensive investigation by detectives from Hertfordshire Police and we will continue to offer them every support as their enquiries continue.

"He was suspended following his arrest for this serious and concerning offence. He has been charged and will now face criminal proceedings.

“It is important that nothing is said or published that could pose a risk to those proceedings."

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and DC Olwage has been suspended.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.