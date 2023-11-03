Sickening poster at the Cenotaph: Met investigation as calls grow to stop protesters targeting 'sacred' Remembrance Day

3 November 2023, 09:59 | Updated: 3 November 2023, 12:36

Police have launched an investigation into the picture (L) after pro-Palestinian protests at the Cenotaph
Police have launched an investigation into the picture (L) after pro-Palestinian protests at the Cenotaph. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating an image posted online that shows a woman holding an anti-Semitic sign next to the Cenotaph at a pro-Palestinian rally in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The placard, held aloft by a young woman, shows a Star of David being put into a rubbish bin and the words: “Please keep the world clean. Free Palestine!”

In another photo on social media she can be seen holding a placard that states: “It is not a conflict! It’s genocide. Save Palestine.”

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “We are aware of this post and are making further enquiries.

“An investigation is under way.”

Police are investigating the 'keep the world clean' poster
Police are investigating the 'keep the world clean' poster. Picture: Social Media

The banner is widely held to carry the meaning that the world should be rid of Jews and similar slogans have been described as “blatant anti-Semitism.”

Read more: Met Police vow to use all powers available to stop disruption of Remembrance weekend

On the possibility of a pro-Palestine demonstration disrupting Remembrance commemorations, security minister Tom Tugendhat told LBC this morning: “I think that there is a real opportunity for the Mayor, Westminster Council, and the Metropolitan Police to respond early to this.

“This is a matter of some concern not just to me but to many fellow veterans.

A pro-Palestinian protester climbs on a traffic light and sets off fireworks near The Cenotaph in Whitehall
A pro-Palestinian protester climbs on a traffic light and sets off fireworks near The Cenotaph in Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

“Remembrance Sunday is not just another day in the calendar.

“I think the Cenotaph is sacred ground.”

Former Chairman of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood told LBC: “It’s very clear that some UK based pro-Iran organisations are using events in the Middle East to sow tensions through disinformation often directed at the younger age group. 

“There needs to be a concerted effort to avoid students being fed a false narrative. As this is not only fuelling ever violent protests but could lead to some individuals being radicalised.”

He indicated that a pro-Palestine protest taking place in central London on Remembrance Sunday would not be appropriate.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “The Met Police service have a zero tolerance towards any forms of hate crime, anyone responsible for inciting hatred, dividing communities in a criminal way will have action taken against them. Often, that action is taken straight away.

“Sometimes, the police have to gather intelligence, they’ve got to identify the person and they will come after them afterwards. It’s really important anybody thinking about breaking the law, understands the police will take action.

“This is an example of the police taking action not on the day of the person of having the illegal sign, but afterwards. And a good example of the consequences of breaking the law.”

Asked his thoughts on the sign, he said: “I’ve seen a photograph of the sign and it’s anti-Semitic clearly, the inference is quite clear. And it’s really important people understand that anti-Semitism is real, it’s affecting Londoners who are Jewish.

“I’ve met too many Jewish Londoners who are frightened scared, feel intimidated, some aren’t even leaving their home and that’s why we’ve got to understand the importance of allyship to neighbours, friends and colleagues who are Jewish.”

The Metropolitan Police has vowed to use all its powers to stop disruption of Remembrance weekend commemorations amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests.

Police Officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters on Whitehall
Police Officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters on Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

Tens of thousands of demonstrators calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's attacks on Gaza are planning to take to the streets of London on Armistice Day on Saturday November 11.

There are fears the march could disrupt the two-minute silence commemorating the war dead, and the daytime and evening Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, with the latter performance usually attended by members of the royal family.

The Met Police said officers will be deployed across the capital that weekend as part of a "significant policing and security operation".

It said protest groups have not indicated plans to march on Remembrance Sunday on November 12, but a significant demonstration is expected on the Saturday.

Organisers of the demo have pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Cenotaph war memorial - the focus of national remembrance events - is located.

The placard is similar to one displayed by a Norwegian student at a protest in Poland last week.

She insisted the Star of David represented the Israeli government and not Jews.

The student, Marie Andersen, was eventually suspended from the Medical University of Warsaw.

She had been pictured at a pro-Palestine march in Warsaw holding a similar ‘keep the world clean’ banner.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ground operations are taking place inside the Gaza Strip

Blinken urges protection for civilians in Gaza amid fears war could widen

Hockey player Adam Johnson died after an accident on the ice

Coroner sends 'sincere condolences' to family of ice hockey star Adam Johnson after his throat was cut in freak accident

A wildfire in Spain

Winds from Storm Ciaran whip up wildfire in Spain as 850 people are evacuated

Humza Yousaf has confirmed that his wife Nadia's parents, who were trapped in Gaza, were able to leave the territory.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf reveals his wife's parents have left Gaza through Rafah crossing

The wet and windy conditions have meant many firework displays are being cancelled across the country.

Full list of Bonfire Night firework displays cancelled this weekend because of Storm Ciarán

Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia steps up aerial barrage as Ukraine braces for infrastructure attacks

An aerial view of the Prato area after floods hit the Tuscany region

Death toll rises in Europe as Storm Ciaran arrives in Italy with record rainfall

Ralf Schumacher gave a rare update on life after his brother's accident.

‘Sometimes life isn’t fair’: Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf offers update after F1 legend's near-fatal accident

Helicopters drop water to douse the wildfire

Hawaii firefighters continue to battle wildfire in mountainous Oahu

Zara Aleena's murdered has had his minimum term life sentence reduced.

‘A shallow triumph for a repugnant man’: Family of Zara Aleena speak out as killer’s minimum term sentence reduced

Traffic moves on a road enveloped by fog and smog in New Delhi, India

New Delhi shuts schools and limits construction work amid severe air pollution

The video has sparket debate over plane etiquette.

'I’m allowed to put my seat back!': Plane etiquette row breaks out on flight over passenger's reclining seat

Christopher Luxon gestures to supporters

New Zealand’s final election count means incoming premier needs broader support

The pair created the video to highlight the cost of living crisis in the UK.

British Youtube duo highlight UK's cost of living crisis by spending £70 less on food shop in Poland

More than 80 flood warnings are in force across England.

More than 80 flooding warnings remain in place across UK after Storm Ciarán as Brits told to ‘stay home until Sunday’

A court in Australia

Woman accused of serving poisonous mushrooms with lunch appears in court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amy Winehouse performing at a festival in 2008

Amy Winehouse's father sues late daughter's friends over claims they kept profits from sale of her things
Tens of thousands of demonstrators calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel's attacks on Gaza are planning to take to the streets of London on Armistice Day

Met Police vow to use all powers available to stop disruption of Remembrance weekend

Congress United States Australia

Anthony Albanese to become first Australian leader in seven years to visit China

Over 120 Metropolitan Police officers are still working on the frontline despite being under investigation for sexual or domestic abuse, figures show

More than 120 Met officers face no restrictions despite being under investigation for sexual or domestic abuse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Appears In Court For Bail Hearing Ahead Of His October Trial

'Crypto King' Sam Bankman-Fried faces 110 years in prison after being found guilty of $8bn FTX fraud
Much of the UK felt the impact of Storm Ciaran on Thursday

Trail of destruction: 127k homes left without power as tornado sparked by 104mph winds hits UK during Storm Ciaran
FTX Bankman Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers

British nationals left via the Rafah crossing on Wednesday and Thursday

British nationals escape Gaza via Rafah crossing for second day in a row amid reports Brits turned away at border
Bobby Welch died at his home last week

Bobby Welch dead: Last member of the Great Train Robbery gang dies 60 years after £2.6m Royal Mail swipe
Couple walk past Apple store

Apple suffers full year of declining revenues for first time since 2019

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike
The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit