Met Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving after moped rider killed

Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes died after the moped he was riding was hit by a marked police van. Picture: Family handout

By Josef Al Shemary

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash with a moped rider.

Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes, 26, died after the moped he was riding was involved in a collision with a marked police van on Southbury Road, Enfield, on 12 October last year.

The driver of the police van, Pc Ian Brotherton, 32, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Mr Guedes was hit by the police van as it ran a red light while reportedly racing to a 999 call.

The junction of Southbury Road and Baird Road where Cristopher Guedes was hit. Picture: Google

He died a day later in hospital due to his fatal injuries including rib fractures and a punctured lung, according to his family.

His sister Thaísa Carvalho Guedes told Brazilian TV channel G1 that he had been in London for just over a month.

"He gave up history here to have a better story there," she told the station.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) brought evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, after the Met police submitted a mandatory referral following the incident.

At the time of the referral, Charmaine Arbouin, IOPC regional director said : "This is a tragic incident where a young man has lost his life and our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Guedes' family and friends both here and in Brazil.

"We have spoken with Mr Guedes' family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses."