Sarah Everard: Met officer facing probe after 'sending inappropriate graphic'

A police officer is being investigated over allegations they sent inappropriate messages about the murder of Sarah Everard. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A Met Police Officer who was guarding the area where Sarah Everard's remains were found is facing an investigation after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages about her kidnap and murder.

The graphic was allegedly shared via social media by a probationary MPS police constable with some colleagues.

It was reported by a number of these officers who were concerned by its content and the officer has been removed from a public-facing role.

The Met has voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident.

The graphic does not contain photographic images, no images of Sarah, nor any other material obtained from or related to the investigation into Sarah’s murder.

Sarah’s family have been made aware of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, said: “The MPS expects its officers to behave professionally at all times and this includes how they use social media.

"I take allegations that any officer or officers have failed to observe these standards very seriously and have referred this matter to the IOPC.”

A number of referrals to the IPOC have been made in relation to the case.

On Thursday an investigation was launched nto whether Metropolitan Police officers "responded appropriately" to a report of indecent exposure following referrals linked to the arrest of the suspect in the Sarah Everard case.

The probe follows a "conduct referral" from the force in relation to two officers, which was received on Wednesday night.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also asked the IOPC to investigate the actions of officers at a vigil for Sarah Everard on Saturday evening, over complaints they were too heavy-handed with attendees. Picture: PA

The Met are facing accusations they were too heavy handed in dealing with a vigil for Sarah over the weekend. Picture: PA

Another mandatory referral was received from the Met on Thursday "in relation to police contact with the arrested officer who was treated in hospital after sustaining a head injury while in custody yesterday afternoon".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also asked the IOPC to investigate the actions of officers at a vigil for Sarah Everard on Saturday evening, over complaints they were too heavy-handed with attendees.

In ugly scenes on Saturday, officers clashed with crowds gathered on Clapham Common in south London to remember the 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home from a friend's flat on March 3.

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with kidnapping and killing her.

More to follow...