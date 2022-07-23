Met cop who filmed woman in changing room found to have indecent photos of children

23 July 2022, 09:15

The former PC was given a suspended sentence
The former PC was given a suspended sentence. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been given a suspended jail sentence after cops found he had extreme pornography and indecent images of children after being arrested for voyeurism.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former PC Swaleh Chaudhry was seen filming a woman as she changed in a clothes shop in South Side Shopping Centre in Wandsworth on March 30.

The 36-year-old officer, who was off-duty, was arrested and immediately suspended from his job, and he later resigned.

Detectives searched his house and found he possessed extreme pornography and indecent images of children.

Chaudhry admitted one count of voyeurism, one of possessing extreme pornography and three counts of making an indecent image of a child, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a misconduct hearing, held in May, found he would have been sacked without notice if he had not already quit.

Read more: Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Commander Kyle Gordon, who leads the Met's Taskforce, said: "Former Constable Chaudhry's behaviour was repugnant. His actions go against everything we stand for.

"Holding the office of constable is a privilege and it comes with great responsibility. He showed himself to be totally unsuitable to hold this office and undeserving of the trust of the public, and it is right that he has resigned.

"He was investigated, charged and put before the courts by Metropolitan Police officers within 48 hours of the incident.

"I hope that this swift action demonstrates our absolute determination to root out those people in our organisation who let down the public and also let down the many thousands of hard working and dedicated officers with whom they serve."

"During the course of the investigation, electronic devices belonging to Chaudhry were seized and forensically examined. It was discovered that he was in possession of extreme pornography and indecent images of a child."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Body found in search for 21-year-old who went missing at Clacton Pier

Dover expects traffic to be even busier than on Friday, when a critical incident was declared

Dover set to be even busier than 'critical incident' chaos as tourists face huge queues

Drivers are facing huge queues this weekend

Getaway weekend: When is it best to travel and which routes will have traffic jams?

Friday saw gridlock around the Port of Dover

More gridlock expected on Saturday after six-hour queues snake to Dover on Friday

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have made pledges for if they become prime minister

Truss pledges to review all EU laws as Sunak vows to tackle NHS backlog

Ukrainian president Zelensky and Russian president Putin

Ukraine and Russia sign 'life-saving' deal paving way to restart grain exports

Steve Bannon has been convicted after refusing to co-operate with a hearing

Donald Trump's former adviser guilty of contempt after skipping Capitol riots hearing

A man has died after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole

Man dies after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole in front of horrified party-goers

Next week's trains trikes will go ahead after RMT boss Mick Lynch said workers were determined to ensure their demands were met

Travel chaos for train passengers as RMT confirms next week's rail strikes will go ahead

GCSE and A Level results could be affected by the strike

Thousands of GCSE and A Level results could be affected in AQA strike

Two Russian submarines have been tracked by a Royal Navy warship

Moment Royal Navy warship intercepts two Russian submarines in the North Sea

Dom Phillips was killed as he visited a remote region of the Amazon

Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Kalinowska and Latoszewski will be sentenced for murder

Mother and boyfriend guilty of murdering 15-year-old son after months of torture

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith was sentenced to 15 months

Ex-Irish soldier who fled to Syria jailed for 15 months for ISIS membership

Strikes have been called off at Heathrow over summer

BA workers call off Heathrow summer strikes after pay rise deal

Some social media activists have expressed anger after a girl scout group shared the story of a trans child

Girlguiding sparks trans row over interview with boy, seven, who lives as a girl

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian checkpoint

Russia and Ukraine trade missile strikes as war enters 150th day
Pope Francis

Pope to begin ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Canada to apologise to Native peoples
Sri Lankan police

Human rights groups condemn ‘shameful’ treatment of Sri Lankan protesters
Trees on fire

Emergency action planned to save giant sequoia trees from wildfires
Beach Plane Crash

Trainee lifeguards put to test as plane crashes into sea during competition
Joe Biden

Hoarse Biden ‘feeling better than I sound’ after Covid diagnosis
Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying Capitol riots subpoena
Iowa State Park Shooting

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Libya

Child among 13 killed in renewed militia clashes in Tripoli

Netherlands World Court Rohingya

UN court rejects Myanmar claims in Rohingya ‘genocide’ case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr
Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary
Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London