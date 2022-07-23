Met cop who filmed woman in changing room found to have indecent photos of children

The former PC was given a suspended sentence. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been given a suspended jail sentence after cops found he had extreme pornography and indecent images of children after being arrested for voyeurism.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former PC Swaleh Chaudhry was seen filming a woman as she changed in a clothes shop in South Side Shopping Centre in Wandsworth on March 30.

The 36-year-old officer, who was off-duty, was arrested and immediately suspended from his job, and he later resigned.

Detectives searched his house and found he possessed extreme pornography and indecent images of children.

Chaudhry admitted one count of voyeurism, one of possessing extreme pornography and three counts of making an indecent image of a child, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a misconduct hearing, held in May, found he would have been sacked without notice if he had not already quit.

Read more: Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Commander Kyle Gordon, who leads the Met's Taskforce, said: "Former Constable Chaudhry's behaviour was repugnant. His actions go against everything we stand for.

"Holding the office of constable is a privilege and it comes with great responsibility. He showed himself to be totally unsuitable to hold this office and undeserving of the trust of the public, and it is right that he has resigned.

"He was investigated, charged and put before the courts by Metropolitan Police officers within 48 hours of the incident.

"I hope that this swift action demonstrates our absolute determination to root out those people in our organisation who let down the public and also let down the many thousands of hard working and dedicated officers with whom they serve."

"During the course of the investigation, electronic devices belonging to Chaudhry were seized and forensically examined. It was discovered that he was in possession of extreme pornography and indecent images of a child."