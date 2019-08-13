Met Police Officer Faces Investigation For Appearing On Big Brother

PC Khafi Kareem is appearing on the Nigerian version of Big Brother despite being refused permission by her bosses. Picture: PA

A Metropolitan Police officer has come under fire after appearing on the Nigerian version of Big Brother without permission from Scotland Yard.

Khafi Kareem, 29, is one of the stars on the reality show, taking part while on unpaid leave from the Met.

The Met has said she was not given permission to go on the show, and said all officers have a requirement to behave professionally, whether on or off duty.

A Met Police statement read: "A PC, attached to the Met's transformation command, requested permission to take part in a reality television entertainment show in Nigeria. Permission was not given.

"The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority.

"The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and will be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.

"The Met does not support the officer's appearance nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show."

If she wins the show's prize money, a profile of Ms Kareem on its website reveals she would spend the 30 million naira (£68,000), on hosting a travel show in Nigeria, as well as investing in charitable causes.