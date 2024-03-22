Met police officer 'stole cash from man's corpse' as his body lay on busy street for six hours

22 March 2024, 15:44 | Updated: 22 March 2024, 15:55

Claudio Gaetani died from a heart attack in September 2022
Claudio Gaetani died from a heart attack in September 2022. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A Met police officer could be charged after allegedly stealing cash from a man's corpse while his body was left on a busy street for six hours before being moved.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The alleged victim, Claudio Gaetani, 45, was left on a street in north London while officers waited for an undertaker to arrive.

He is said to have died from a heart attack during rush hour on September 8, 2022, having been cycling to meet an Italian couple he was staying with in Hornsey.

Mr Gaetani had only arrived from Italy the night before, with him due to attend a theatre festival in the Southbank, according to the Mirror.

Officers at the scene took his passport and wallet but allowed the couple he'd been staying with to take his bike and backpack.

The Met later launched an investigation after the wife went to collect his items and found that money was missing.

Read more: 'He lied his way into our lives': Daughter of murdered millionaire couple says IT worker 'completely brainwashed' mother

Read more: Horse-whisperer likened to The Twits character guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him in the back

"The money is not the issue," the wife told the paper.

"Claudio comes from quite a wealthy family. I'm still doing this complaint not because of the money but because people who are in uniform they should have a kind of trust.

"I think it is really disrespectful. I was really, really upset."

Her husband said: "He was he type of person when you meet you can fall in love with, absolutely cheerful and positive, even with his physical condition of dwarfism he was never saying no to any adventure.

"We spent a lot of time travelling."

A Met spokesperson said: "We are aware of the significant impact this will be continuing to have on the man's family and have been in contact with them while the enquiries progress.

"A file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision in March. We await their decision."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alexei Navalny

EU puts sanctions on Russian justice officials blamed for jailing Alexei Navalny

Horse expert Christine Rawle (l) jailed for a minimum of 17 years for murdering husband Ian Rawle (r)

Horse-whisperer, 69, likened to The Twits character faces dying in jail for murdering husband

Donald Trump

Trump’s social media company to go public after merger approved

The FA has no intention of recalling the new England shirt

‘No intention of recalling shirt’: FA bids to shut down row over St George’s Cross on new England kit

IMF logo

Pakistan will seek long-term IMF loan to stabilise economy – finance minister

A woman cries

Russia attacks Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric plant amid overnight barrage

Stumpy

Stumpy faces axe along with dozens of Washington’s Tidal Basin cherry trees

Antony Blinken

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks amid Rafah ground offensive fears

US ambassador to UN

Russia and China veto US resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Lindsay Sandiford is being held on death row in an Indonesian prison

British drug-smuggling gran on death row could be spared firing squad on one condition

Three counties rejected the US-sponsored Gaza ceasefire resolution

Russia and China block US call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Luke D'Wit was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday

'He lied his way into our lives': Daughter of murdered millionaire couple says IT worker 'completely brainwashed' mother

Soldiers at the border

UN seeks £3.1bn for aid in Syria as civilians face growing humanitarian crisis

Christine Rawle (l) found guilty of murdering husband Ian Rawle (r)

Horse-whisperer likened to The Twits character guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him in the back

A new poll has revealed Brits aren’t staying hydrated during colder months

World Water Day: Three quarters of Brits not staying hydrated during winter months

The XL Bully has been seized by police after the child was bitten in the face

Three-year-old boy left needing surgery after being mauled by XL bully

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emily Thornberry has admitted she took drugs at university

Labour's Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry admits she 'smoked dope many decades ago'
Cannabis plant

German plan to liberalise cannabis rules clears final parliamentary hurdle

South China Sea incident

Chinese coast guard bids to block Philippine scientists in South China Sea

Luke D'Wit was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday

IT worker who murdered millionaire couple with fentanyl before altering their will jailed for life
Giorgia Meloni

Meloni seeks symbolic compensation over deepfake porn images

Rishi Sunak has said the St George's Cross should not be 'messed with'

'Don’t mess with the St George’s Cross': Rishi Sunak speaks out amid fury over England kit

Mine collapse

13 people trapped in collapsed Russian gold mine continue

Bianca Censori and Kanye West

Bianca Censori's father 'demands she and Kanye fly to Australia' to discuss extremely revealing outfits
Yoozoo HQ

Former executive given death sentence over poisoning of gaming company founder

Images of the deaths have sparked outrage

Survivors detail massacre ‘by security forces’ in Burkina Faso village

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla, 76, jested with those around her that she had her "thunder stolen" by the suited-up toddler.

'We have a natural for the cameras': Grinning toddler in tuxedo upstages Queen Camilla on visit to Belfast bakery
Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles health during a visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles is "doing very well", Queen Camilla gives health update to well-wishers on Northern Ireland visit
Rowan Lascelles

King Charles' cousin on the run after hurling racist abuse in McDonald's and threatening to stab social worker

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit