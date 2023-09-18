Met Police officers face gross misconduct hearing on Monday over Bianca Williams police stop

18 September 2023, 09:20 | Updated: 18 September 2023, 10:40

Police seen detaining Bianca Williams for stop and search in Maida Vale

By Kit Heren

Five Metropolitan Police officers will appear at a gross misconduct hearing today over the stop-and-search of athlete Bianca Williams in July 2020.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Acting Sgt Rachel Simpson and PCs Allan Casey, Jonathan Clapham, Michael Bond and Sam Franks will answer allegations they breached professional standards relating to equality and diversity.

Ms Williams, a 29-year-old Commonwealth gold medallist, was stopped by police as she and Mr Santos drove through Maida Vale, west London, with their baby son. They were handcuffed by officers and separated from the three-month-old.

Nothing was found during the search and the pair accused the force of racism over the incident. The incident was filmed and placed on social media, with a row erupting over the stop and search.

Acting Sgt Simpson and PCs Clapham, Bond and Franks face charges of breaching use of force and respect standards.

PCs Casey, Clapham, Bond and Franks are accused of not being accurate in their account of the stop.

They all deny that their actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Gross misconduct is the most serious disciplinary charge a police officer can face. The hearings are set to last until October 27.

Read more: Met cops who handcuffed and searched Bianca Williams face gross misconduct hearings

Read more: British sprinter Bianca Williams calls LBC after being stopped by police "for being black"

Bianca Williams
Bianca Williams. Picture: Alamy

Former Met Police superintendent Nusrit Mehtab said on Monday that the stop was evidence of "systemic racism".

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "That search was not right. The way that Bianca was treated was not right and I’d called for those officers to be inspected properly."

She added: "This is systemic… there is clear evidence of systemic issues and problems in this."

Pressed by Nick on what she meant, Ms Mehtab said: "Systemic racism, systemic failures in the system to actually have got it right.

"This could have been resolved in 2020, but actually it wasn’t… But there is systemic racism, institutional racism, it’s the processes and the systems. Not every single officer is a racist, that’s not what this is about."

The British athlete stopped by police "for being black"

The Met said the search was carried out by officers patrolling the area in response to an increase in violence involving weapons.

They said that the pair had been driving on the wrong side of the road and that the car had driven off when asked to stop. Ms Williams has said that is untrue, and that they were driving down single-width roads.

The Met's professional conduct body said there was no case to answer. The force turned the case over to the police watchdog the independent office for police conduct (IOPC). The IOPC said they were under investigation for gross misconduct in July 2021. It was announced they were to face a hearing in January this year.

Then-Met commissioner Cressida Dick told LBC after the search that "any officer worth their salt would have stopped that car".

But Ms Williams told LBC she believed they were stopped because the car was "all black".

Police didn't handle Bianca Williams incident "well at all"

"They took me away from my son. That hurts more than anything," she told Nick, recalling the moment outside her home when officers pulled her and her partner Ricardo out of the family car, handcuffing them, and telling them they could smell cannabis.

"We were going home normally from training... it's the normal shortcut if there is a ridiculous amount of traffic."

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid, from the Met’s Directorate of Professionalism, said after the charge was announced: "I acknowledge the IOPC’s direction in this case. We have co-operated fully with the IOPC’s investigation and, in accordance with their direction, are now arranging for an independently-led misconduct hearing to take place.

"I am sorry for the distress that this incident clearly caused Ms Williams and Mr Dos Santos."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 'alien enthusiast' insists he is innocent amit Peru filing a crimanl complaint.

Mystery surrounding two 'alien corpses' deepens as Peru launches criminal probe into UFO expert

Missing Marine Corps Fighter Jet

US military appeals for public help to find missing fighter jet

Liz Truss defended her record in government in a speech on Monday

Liz Truss denies 'crashing the economy' as she refuses to apologise to mortgage holders after mini-budget fallout

World Court Ukraine Russia

Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia ‘an abuse of process’, UN court told

Roads are flooded after a night of thunderstorms

Commuter chaos as thunderstorms and heavy downpours cause travel disruption for thousands

India New Parliament

Indian MPs attend final parliamentary session before move to new building

Jill Dando's brother has revealed his theory about her death

Jill Dando's brother reveals his theory behind the presenter's unsolved murder

Russell Brand's father Ron has defended him

'Who is driving this vendetta?' Russell Brand's father defends son after several women accuse him of sexual assault

US Erdogan Musk Meeting

Erdogan urges Musk to set up Tesla factory in Turkey

United States China

Chinese foreign minister visits Russia after talks with US security adviser

Libya Floods Dam Negligence

Expert warnings about Derna dams ignored for years, prosecutor says

NHS set for unprecedented levels of strikes

Doctors' strikes to hit patients 'unlike anything seen before', NHS officials warn

The Labour leader criticised Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and has pledged to create a "much better" one.

'We have to make it work': Keir Starmer pledges major rewrite of Brexit deal

Morad Tahbaz detained in Iran

Iran-US prisoner swap moves closer after assets unfrozen

The fire tore through a house in Dorset

Moment Dorset houses burst into flames after being struck by lightning

Exeter Airport was flooded

Exeter Airport reopens after floods and cars submerged in huge downpour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss will urge Rishi Sunak to cut taxes and slash benefits spending

Liz Truss urges Rishi Sunak to cut taxes, slash benefits and raise the retirement age as she defends record in No10
Taiwan China

Taiwan says 103 warplanes skirted airspace as China’s ‘harassment’ drills rise

Lucy Letby may have killed three more babies and tried to murder another 15, a paediatrician at her trial claimed.

Lucy Letby may have murdered three more babies, says expert witness

Russell Brand axed by women's charity after sexual assault allegations as Met call for 'victims' to come forward

More women come forward amid Russell Brand sexual assault allegations as Met urges 'victims' to speak to them
Russell Brand axed by women's charity after sexual assault allegations as Met call for 'victims' to come forward

'Urgent' probe launched following Russell Brand sexual assault allegations as Met calls for 'victims' to come forward
Australia Dating Apps

Australia tells dating apps to swipe right on improved safety standards

France Macron Video Games

French president backtracks on negative comments about gamers

Office co-ordinator who took 28 months maternity leave before refusing to return to work loses unfair dismissal claim

Office co-ordinator who took 28 months maternity leave before refusing to return to work loses unfair dismissal claim
Ryan, 40, spoke out after her 14-year-old daughter was harassed on the tube during a day out with her cousin Lily by "grown men".

Comedian Katherine Ryan praises British Transport Police after daughter, 14, was sexually harassed on London Underground
Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit