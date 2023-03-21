Met Police officers 'shared revenge porn' and dismissed 99% of rape cases as 'regretful sex', female ex-cop says

21 March 2023, 00:01 | Updated: 21 March 2023, 00:11

Alice Vinten has accused Met Police officers of sharing revenge porn
Alice Vinten has accused Met Police officers of sharing revenge porn. Picture: Eve White/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A former Met Police officer said her colleagues shared "revenge porn" with each other and claimed most rape cases were just "regretful sex".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alice Vinten, who served in the Met for 11 years, said her fellow officers shared around images that had been sent by their girlfriends in private.

She also said her male colleagues would randomly show her pornography and made jokes about her giving oral sex while she was eating a banana, in a career plagued by sexism.

Ms Vinten said: "I remember them taking the mick out of one of the younger officers because he had got an STI from a prostitute. There was even stories of them using prostitutes in this country.

"There were things that would now be considered revenge porn. A number of the police officers had seen intimate pictures and they would share them around."

The Met Police has been branded institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic
The Met Police has been branded institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic. Picture: Getty

Ms Vinten said she overheard police officers say 99% of rape cases were regretful sex, and "women would cheat and say it was rape to get out of it".

She added: "We were always told never to apologise, never admit to doing anything wrong - that kind of attitude really does not help.

"If you root out the people who make these comments you root out the really bad ones."

Read more: Met Police is 'institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic - and must reform or face break-up', scathing report finds

Read more: Multiple rape cases dropped by Met Police after evidence was lost because of faulty freezers, report finds

It comes as a damning review into the culture and standards of the Metropolitan Police has said it needs a wholesale reform of leadership, and called the force institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

The Metropolitan Police has failed to protect the public from officers who abuse women, organisational changes have put women and children at greater risk and female officers and staff routinely experience sexism, Baroness Louise Casey's report said.

Baroness Casey
Baroness Casey. Picture: Alamy

Baroness Louise Casey stopped short of calling for the UK’s largest police force to be split into smaller ones, after numerous high-profile cases of officers abusing their power.

But she did not rule out the possibility that the Met could be harbouring more criminal officers like killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.

The review, which was commissioned after the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021, has found evidence of discrimination being “baked into the system”.

Baroness Casey has warned the force’s leadership would have to “wake up” and bring about “fundamental change” in light of her findings.

Without that, her report says, “more radical, structural options, such as dividing up the Met into national, specialist and London responsibilities, should be considered to ensure the service to Londoners is prioritised”.

"Female officers and staff routinely face sexism and misogyny," the report said. "The Met has not protected its female employees or members of the public from police perpetrators of domestic abuse, nor those who abuse their position for sexual purposes.

"Despite the Met saying violence against women and girls is a priority, it has been treated differently from 'serious violence'.

"In practice this has meant it has not been taken as seriously in terms of resourcing and prioritisation."

Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to tackle the problems facing the force.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Baroness Casey has published a damning report into the police

Met Police is 'institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic - and must reform or face break-up', scathing report finds

Scotland Yard

Multiple rape cases dropped by Met Police after evidence was lost because of faulty freezers, report finds

Prince Andrew is attending a royal party in Windsor

Prince Andrew accused of 'worming his way back into public life' as Duke of York to attend royal event with King Charles

Rasmus Paludan has been blocked from entering the UK

Far-right Danish politician who wanted to burn Quran in Yorkshire after 'blasphemy' incident banned from the UK

Alexis McElvoy has resigned after her racist tweet

Tory councillor investigated by police after calling Ian Wright a 'typical black hypocrite' amid Gary Lineker row

Paul Grant has died aged 56

Star Wars actor who played Ewok collapses and dies on London street after 'blowing all his money on drugs and prostitutes'
Kate Forbes and Sir Keir Starmer

SNP frontrunner Kate Forbes rules out Starmer coalition unless constitutional devolution is on the table

The party leadership candidates debated gender recognition reforms

'That's a cop out!': SNP candidates clash over controversial gender recognition reform in LBC hustings

Iain Dale and Kate Forbes

'Am I a sinner?' Iain Dale challenges Kate Forbes on her views about gay rights

Live
Live

LBC's SNP hustings debate as it happened, with candidates going head to head to replace Nicola Sturgeon

France Pensions

French government survives no-confidence votes over pension bill

Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana

Royals are "bracing for upset" over The Crown's Diana death scenes - while Prince Harry remains silent on drama

France Pensions

French government survives first no-confidence vote in pensions bill row

XXXTentacion trial

Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

Lucille was attacked and killed by dogs at home in Rowley Regis

Man charged after beloved grandmother killed by two dogs who got into her garden through gap in fence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Putin welcomes China’s Xi and hails plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai

Asylum seeker who stabbed aspiring marine to death received nearly £40,000 in legal aid

The Elgin Marbles

Only 11% of Brits believe that Greece would return the Elgin Marbles after loan, new report claims
Lebanon Airport

Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

World's happiest nations revealed

Finland is the world's happiest nation for sixth year running - as Nordic nations dominate while Britain falls
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk to each other during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 20, 2023. (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)

China's Xi Jinping visits Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine as Putin faces international arrest warrant
Mr Johnson's allies say he will be vindicated

Boris Johnson submits defence over claims he misled Parliament over Partygate

A minibus for the Jewish community was overturned in a collision in Antwerp, Belgium.

British driver dies, and 15-year-old in critical condition, after minibus collision in Belgium
Police launched a search party for the schoolgirl on March 11 and found her body the following day in a nearby woodland area.

A 12-year-old German schoolgirl was stabbed 32 times by classmates

Gary Glitter in his mugshot in 2015 (left) and during his successful career in the 1970s (right)

Gary Glitter gets '£15,000 knee operation on the NHS which patients wait months for'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr discusses the impact of Iraq 20 years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit