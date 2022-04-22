Met police war crimes unit receives evidence of 50 atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine

22 April 2022, 09:01

Police say they have received evidence of around 50 atrocities committed by Putin's forces
Police say they have received evidence of around 50 atrocities committed by Putin's forces. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Met police's war crimes unit has received around 50 referrals from Ukrainian refugees in Britain of atrocities carried out by Vladimir Putin’s troops, Scotland Yard said.

The Metropolitan Police's War Crimes Team, which is a unit within its counter-terrorism command (CTC), said it had already received around 50 referrals from people with a link to the UK, including those who have directly fled the conflict in the last two months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who may themselves have "witnessed or been the victim of any war crimes" in Ukraine at any time from 21 November 2013 onwards.

Read more: Two Russian oligarchs found dead one day apart alongside their wives and children

Read more: New satellite images show 'mass grave' site near Mariupol

Evidence provided to and gathered by the Met’s War Crimes Team will be shared with the International Criminal Court to assist with their ongoing investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Murphy, Head of Operations for the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Since the start of the recent military activity in February, our officers have been proactively engaging with Ukrainian communities in the UK.

"This is to make sure anyone here in the UK who has received direct evidence of potential war crimes knows that this can be reported to us, but also to make sure that anyone affected by these terrible events can also be given the support and help that they might need."

“We’ve had around 50 referrals into us and we expect that number to grow over the coming weeks as more and more people who fled from Ukraine arrive here in the UK.

"We want to make sure those people know we’re here and that we’re ready to receive any evidence of war crimes from them, as well as provide them with the support and help that they might need in relation to that.

“I’d also ask any households across the country who have volunteered to host Ukrainian people that should you come into contact with anyone who might have been witness to, or victim of possible war crimes, then you encourage them to contact us.

"Please let them know we are here and that we can help them.”

Officers based at ports and borders are also asking people arriving into the UK whether they may have any evidence for the ICC investigation.

This is particularly important as more Ukrainians are granted refugee status in the UK, police said.

Police said they wanted to gather as much first-hand evidence as possible.

This could be in the form of messages which Ukrainians have sent to relatives in the UK, and video footage filmed on camera phones by those in conflict zones.

It does not include anything sourced from social media or seen as part of news reports.

Mr Murphy said the force was "utterly committed" to not reducing the strength of national security and counterterrorism work while it was supporting the war crimes investigation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amir Khan's wife shared CCTV of the robbery and the suspected gunman (circled)

Terrifying CCTV emerges showing moment gunman robbed Amir Khan of £72,000 watch

Johnny Depp denied intimidating Amber Heard when he was secretly recorded pouring himself a “mega-pint of wine” and smashing kitchen cabinets

Johnny Depp secretly recorded smashing kitchen cabinets and pouring 'mega-pint' of wine

A huge blaze has engulfed one of Russia's biggest chemical plants

Russia's biggest chemical plant burns down in second mystery fire

The Grenada leg of the Earl and Countess of Wessex's tour of the Caribbean has been postponed

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cancel part of Caribbean tour amid slavery backlash

The images are thought to show a mass grave dug near Mariupol

New satellite images show 'mass grave' site near Mariupol

Sergei Protosenya, left, was found dead in Spain alongside his family. Vladislav Avayev, right, was found dead in Moscow

Two Russian oligarchs found dead one day apart alongside their wives and children

Exclusive
Samantha Markle has accused Prince Harry of hypocrisy

Harry is protecting the Queen 'with a cannonball,' says Meghan's half-sister Samantha

A pensioner who stole thousands from her dying father to fund shopping sprees at Ann Summers, has been spared jail.

Granny, 74, who splurged £25k of dying dad's money at Ann Summers avoids jail

The UK HRT shortage has forced women to buy menopause drugs on the black market

HRT crisis forces suffering women to buy menopause drugs on the black market

Logan Mwangi was murdered by his mother

Social services face questions over tragic five-year-old Logan Mwangi's murder

Ronaldo shared the photo on Thursday

'Time to be grateful': Ronaldo shares photo of family after devastating loss of baby son

Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007

German man linked to Madeleine McCann's disappearance made 'formal suspect'

Researches at the University of Cambridge have been able to identify 72 mutational signatures which could cause cancer.

Cancer breakthrough as ‘mindblowing’ gene discovery brings hope of better treatment

depp

'Let's drown her before we burn her': Court hears shocking Johnny Depp texts about Amber Heard
blackford

Boris Johnson won't remain Prime Minister 'for too much longer', says Ian Blackford

Exclusive
Pleas for Mr Pinner to return have been issued

Exclusive: 'Free my British friend who fought for Ukraine's freedom', Truss told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenya's former president Mwai Kibaki

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki dies aged 90

Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens as Covid restrictions ease

Korean leaders

Korean leaders exchange letters of hope amid tensions

Carl Wayne Buntion

Oldest Texas death row inmate executed over 1990 killing

Israel Palestinians

Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

Mike Tyson

Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger

Alleged mass graves site by satellite

Satellite images reveal possible mass graves near Mariupol

Blac Chyna Kardashians

Blac Chyna says she knows of no harm done to her by the Kardashians
Azovstal Steel plant

Putin claims victory in Mariupol but will not storm steel plant
Honduras Hernandez Extradition

Ex-president of Honduras extradited to US to face drug-trafficking charges

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller
Andrew Marr said the spat between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer is personal

Marr: Spat between Boris and Keir is personal and visceral now - they loathe each other

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police