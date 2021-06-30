Methodist Church to allow same-sex marriages to take place in 'momentous step'

30 June 2021, 18:21 | Updated: 30 June 2021, 18:23

The Methodist Church will permit same-sex marriages to take place on its premises.
The Methodist church will permit same-sex marriages to take place on its premises. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Same-sex couples will be allowed to get married in a "momentous step" for the LGBTQ+ community, the Methodist Church has announced.

The topic was debated at the Methodist conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 29 of the 30 Synods in the UK confirming they were in support of the resolution.

It was passed by the conference with 254 votes in favour and 46 against.

Reverend Dr Jonathan Hustler acknowledged the "depth of feeling, pain and anxiety that there is" during the proceedings.

It was also noted that "there was a general view that the church cannot close its eyes to what is happening in society", when it came to same-sex cohabitation.

The announcement comes on the final day of Pride month, which is celebrated each year to honour the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.

Read more: Church in row with charity over use of offensive word in crossword

Read more: Boris Johnson says he will 'stamp out' LGBT conversion therapy

Campaigners labelled the decision as a "momentous step on the road to justice and inclusion".
Campaigners labelled the decision as a "momentous step on the road to justice and inclusion". Picture: PA

Campaign group Dignity & Worth, which champions the LGBTQ+ community in the Methodist Church, said: "Today the Methodist Conference has taken a momentous step on the road to justice and inclusion.

"After many years of, sometimes, painful conversations, the church has now agreed to allow local congregations to open their buildings to host the marriages of same-sex couples.

"The members of Dignity & Worth have been working and praying hard to see this day, recognising that the hard work of implementing this decision still lies ahead of us."

The chairman of the campaign group, Reverend Sam McBratney, said: "Some of us have been praying for this day to come for decades, and can hardly believe it is now here."

"We are so grateful to our fellow Methodists for taking this courageous step to recognise and affirm the value and worth of same-sex relationships.

"And we reassure those who do not support this move, that we want to continue to work and worship with you in the church we all love."

It was also agreed that there would be strong safeguards for ministers who theologically opposed the resolutions and said they would not be forced to carry out same-sex services.

The Methodist Church of Britain currently has 164,000 members, making it the fourth largest denomination of Christian Churches in the UK.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bill Cosby has spent more than two years in prison

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction overturned by court

Matt Hancock resigned as health secretary on Saturday

Tory councillor calls for 'selfish, egotistical' Matt Hancock to be deselected
The UK is the first country in the world to publish interim guidance on a Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign

Covid-19 booster jabs could begin for 32m Brits in September

The Met will crack down on illegal raves as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease.

Met police to launch summer crackdown on illegal raves

Pupils queuing to take a lateral flow test at Archway School in Stroud in Gloucestershire

Education Secretary hopes to lift school bubble restrictions from 19 July
Stormzy watched England in Croydon

Euro 2020: Stormzy celebrates England's win over Germany at fan's house

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

MP Stella Creasy criticises 'illegal' parliamentary maternity cover

MP Stella Creasy plans to sue Parliament over 'illegal' maternity cover for MPs
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch LIVE from 8pm

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'
'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment

'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment
'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'

'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'
Nick Ferrari put the minister on the spot

Furious Nick Ferrari challenges minister over 'wholly unfair' business travel rules

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London