CCTV footage released of man sought by police after 'man was raped in car park' travelling back from night out

By Jenny Medlicott

Met Police have released CCTV images and footage of a man they want to speak to following an alleged rape in Edgware.

Police launched an investigation after a man in his twenties was allegedly raped while travelling home at around 12:40am on Wednesday 6 September.

He said he was on his way home from a night out with friends and outside Edgware underground station when he was approached by a man and later allegedly raped in a car park nearby.

New images and a video released by Met police on Monday show a man sought by police in a shop in Station Approach hours after the alleged offence took place.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewsley, North West Command Unit, said: "I am asking the public to look carefully at these images and share them in local community groups and forums. They are good quality images and we believe someone will see them and know who he is.

Detectives investigating a rape in #Edgware #Barnet on 6 Sept have released video of a man they want to speak to.



They believe the man is a regular visitor to, or local to #Edgware/ #HendonCentral.



"My team have carried out extensive enquiries, including the review of over 100 hours of CCTV footage so far. We believe the man to be a regular visitor to, or local of the Edgware and Hendon Central areas.

"Have you seen this man? Do you know his name? Please contact us. Equally, if you are the man pictured, I urge you to attend a police station immediately."

The victim continues to be supported by specially tained Metropolitan Police officers.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who can assist with the investigation, is asked to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 3688/15SEP23.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.