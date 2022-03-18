Breaking News

Met to appeal High Court ruling that it breached Sarah Everard vigil organisers' rights

18 March 2022, 18:07 | Updated: 18 March 2022, 19:55

The founders withdrew from organising the vigil after being threatened with £10,000 fines and possible prosecution
The founders withdrew from organising the vigil after being threatened with £10,000 fines and possible prosecution. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Met will appeal a High Court ruling that it breached the rights of organisers behind a Sarah Everard vigil.

The force, which has come under sustained criticism for some time, confirmed on Friday it would challenge the decision.

"It's important for policing and the public that we have absolute clarity of what’s expected of us in law," a statement said.

"This is why we feel we must seek permission to appeal the judgment in order to resolve what’s required by law when policing protests and events in the future."

Two senior judges had upheld a claim by the founders of Reclaim These Streets, a women's safety group, that the force's decisions before the planned event were "not in accordance with the law".

Read more: Russian TV cuts away from Putin rally in World Cup stadium as he rambles about 'genocide'

Read more: Tory MP heckled by P&O staff after Govt admits being aware of mass sacking plan

However, the four women, Jessica Leigh, Anna Birley, Henna Shah and Jamie Klingler, withdrew from organising the event – a socially-distanced vigil on Clapham Common, South London, not far from where Ms Everard was abducted – after being told they faced £10,000 fines and potential prosecution.

The Met hinted it would appeal when the judgement was published last week and confirmed it will do so on Friday.

The statement also said: "It's absolutely right that we are held to account for our actions and that there is proper scrutiny of the decisions we make as a police force in upholding legislation and maintaining public order.

"We also respect the strong views held by Reclaim These Streets in defence of human rights and public protest, and their pursuit of justice for these views.

"As an organisation we work with, support and police hundreds of protests and events across London every day, and take our responsibilities under the Human Rights Act in doing so, very seriously."

RTS co-founder Jessica Klingler tweeted: "I'm not going to pretend I am not furious.

"I was stood outside of Stoke Newington Police Station when I heard they filed permission to appeal. They want us to give up. They want to exhaust us. F*** that. Learn the law."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

weather

UK set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as Brits prepare for mini-heatwave

Weather

David Cameron is driving a lorry to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Ex-PM David Cameron drives HGV to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

cleaner

Hospital cleaner who stole from dead patients jailed for five months

murder top image

'Devil-obsessed Ripper' jailed for 42 years for murdering woman and violating her body

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke heckled by Dover protesters.

Tory MP heckled by P&O staff after Govt admits being aware of mass sacking plan

Joey Barton arriving at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday

Joey Barton's trial for 'assaulting wife' delayed after she writes letter defending him

Putin delivered a speech to thousands over the Ukraine war - but TV cut away towards the end

Russian TV cuts away from Putin rally in World Cup stadium as he rambles about 'genocide'

Rishi Sunak was speaking at the Conservative spring forum

'I can't solve every problem' Rishi Sunak warns as calls mount to scrap fuel duty

arnie

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes viral telling Russian people about 'illegal' war in Ukraine

The prams are a poignant reminder of the toll the war has taken on Ukraine's children

Tragic square of 100 empty prams for Ukraine's children 'mercilessly killed' by war

Rishi Sunak's virtual address to Scottish Tory conference

'Blink and you might miss it': Chancellor accused of 'insulting' Scots in two-minute speech
Sarah Fullard stumbled and fell in her garden.

Mum-of-two dies in tragic garden furniture incident after celebrating putting it together

P&O has caused controversy in recent days

Explained: What has P&O done and why?

DVLA staff were off work on full pay despite the application backlog crisis

Hundreds of DVLA staff skip work on full pay despite application backlogs

Around 800 staff members were sacked on Thursday, prompting protests at the Port of Dover

P&O crew member recalls being woken up after night shift to 'bombshell' firing video

Couzens has been charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure over alleged incidents from weeks before Sarah Everard's murder

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure

Latest News

See more Latest News

Space station blast-off

Three Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin praises Russian troops as assault on Ukraine’s cities continues
Ukrainian refugee in Poland

UN: 6.5m people displaced inside Ukraine in addition to refugees who have left
Michael Davis

Police deputy jailed for a year over traffic-stop shooting of teenager
International Space Station

Nasa chief plays down reports of friction with Russian counterparts
Supporter of Boyko Borissov

Bulgarian former PM Boyko Borissov in custody over corruption claims
A journalist at TOLO News

Taliban release TV staff arrested over report criticising ban on foreign shows
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Joe Biden discusses situation in Ukraine during call to China’s Xi Jinping
Poland Rubens Auction

Rubens masterpiece Portrait Of A Lady sells for £2.6m

A woman wearing a costume made of face masks

Germany votes to end most coronavirus restrictions despite surge in cases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?
James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees
'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano
Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Andrew Marr berated P&O Ferries

Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?
'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Darnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Barnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff
Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police