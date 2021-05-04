Mexico City: At least 20 killed after metro overpass collapses

4 May 2021, 07:15 | Updated: 4 May 2021, 09:09

A metro overpass collapsed in Mexico City on Monday night
A metro overpass collapsed in Mexico City on Monday night. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

At least 20 people have been killed after a metro overpass partially collapsed in Mexico City, authorities have confirmed.

The city's civil protection agency said almost 70 people were also injured in the tragic incident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10.30pm local time (4.30am UK time).

At least 50 people have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment - including a 15-year-old girl.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who rushed to the scene and remains there while the operation to rescue those trapped is underway, said she "regrets the loss of life" and will "give support to all the relatives" involved.

She earlier explained that a "support beam gave way" caused the collapse which led to a train falling down onto the road, leaving cars trapped underneath the rubble.

Videos posted online show at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the remnants of the collapsed overpass.

A rescue mission is underway to lift people out of the rubble
A rescue mission is underway to lift people out of the rubble. Picture: PA Images
Authorities are attempting to control the scene as large groups gather at the wreckage
Authorities are attempting to control the scene as large groups gather at the wreckage. Picture: PA Images

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter: "What has happened on the metro today is a terrible tragedy."

He added: "Of course the causes should be investigated and those responsible should be identified. I repeat that I am entirely at the disposition of authorities to contribute in whatever way is necessary."

The Mexico City metro, one of the largest and busiest in the world, has had at least two serious accidents since its inauguration half a century ago.

In March of last year, a collision between two trains at the Tacubaya station left one passenger dead, injuring 41 people. In 2015, a train that did not stop on time crashed into another at the Oceania station, injuring 12 people.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Search for casualties after explosion rips through house in Kent
There have been concerns about the application process

Gender change certificate fee slashed to £5 to 'remove barrier'
Mexico Metro collapse scene

20 dead and dozens injured as metro overpass collapses in Mexico City
The scene of the car accident in Ocean City

Good Samaritan jumps into water to save young girl following crash on bridge
Cambridge University awards honorary Doctorates

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending their marriage
The High Court has ruled in favour of the Government in an indoor hospitality dispute

High Court bid to review delay until indoor hospitality returns fails

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari quizzed the minister over when Brits can book holidays

Nick Ferrari quizzes minister over when Brits can book holidays
Boris Johnson's announced new trade with India that could create more than 6,000 jobs in the UK

Liz Truss: Leaving EU made signing £1bn India trade deal easier
The Labour leader accused the PM of 'not being straight'

Keir Starmer: Boris is not being straight over Downing Street flat refurb
Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football

'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football
David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London