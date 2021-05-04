Mexico City: At least 20 killed after metro overpass collapses

A metro overpass collapsed in Mexico City on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

At least 20 people have been killed after a metro overpass partially collapsed in Mexico City, authorities have confirmed.

The city's civil protection agency said almost 70 people were also injured in the tragic incident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10.30pm local time (4.30am UK time).

At least 50 people have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment - including a 15-year-old girl.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who rushed to the scene and remains there while the operation to rescue those trapped is underway, said she "regrets the loss of life" and will "give support to all the relatives" involved.

She earlier explained that a "support beam gave way" caused the collapse which led to a train falling down onto the road, leaving cars trapped underneath the rubble.

Videos posted online show at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the remnants of the collapsed overpass.

A rescue mission is underway to lift people out of the rubble. Picture: PA Images

Authorities are attempting to control the scene as large groups gather at the wreckage. Picture: PA Images

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter: "What has happened on the metro today is a terrible tragedy."

He added: "Of course the causes should be investigated and those responsible should be identified. I repeat that I am entirely at the disposition of authorities to contribute in whatever way is necessary."

The Mexico City metro, one of the largest and busiest in the world, has had at least two serious accidents since its inauguration half a century ago.

In March of last year, a collision between two trains at the Tacubaya station left one passenger dead, injuring 41 people. In 2015, a train that did not stop on time crashed into another at the Oceania station, injuring 12 people.