No10 party was fine, it wasn't as dangerous as funerals and weddings, Tory Michael Fabricant says

11 January 2022, 15:15

Mr Fabricant defended Boris Johnson
Mr Fabricant defended Boris Johnson. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Michael Fabricant has defended the leaked Downing Street "bring your own booze" party, insisting it did not carry the same risk as a wedding or a funeral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After weeks of allegations over Government staff parties breaching Covid rules, a newly-leaked email in which 100 employees were invited to a No10 do has reignited public anger.

It has also been alleged Mr Johnson and wife Carrie attended the May 2020 event but his spokesman declined to comment.

As grieving relatives of people who died from coronavirus infection spoke of their anger, Mr Johnson dodged a House of Commons appearance when he was asked to make a statement on the revelations.

But Tory MP Michael Fabricant was happy to bat for the embattled Prime Minister, telling LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I can well understand their anger, but I wanted to explain to people if I may exactly the situation that existed at No10 Downing Street, so maybe I could reduce ever so slightly their anger.

"Whether it was breaking the rules or not will be decided by the Metropolitan Police…

Read more: Boris dodges Commons grilling as fury mounts over No10 partygate

Read more: Partygate: Calls grow for PM’s top aide Martin Reynolds to be sacked

"In the Downing Street complex you've got something like 100 offices connecting three buildings and then the Cabinet Office, it's a secure area.

"Some of these people were working 18 hours a day as I know many nurses did and the garden is part of that secure area so I guess… they probably thought well as we were working together anyway… going into the garden was in fact a less confined environment than the office they were in.

Read more: Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party

"The point is there was no mixing, this is a secure garden, guarded by armed police, as you know Shelagh, there was no chance of mixing with other people who weren't already there in the offices where they worked.

"It's very different from actually going to a pub or a park bench, mixing with other people who you hadn't seen spreading the disease, this is people who had been working very closely together in a very confined space."

Shelagh countered that she also worked in an office that have access to a rooftop terrace and guarded by security, but at no point did staff decide to have a "bring your own booze" party.

"Once you're socialising and drinking naturally you become disinhibited, it's normal," she told the MP.

"We were being urged on an almost nightly basis not to indulge in normal social human behaviour even with our families who didn't live in our household, we were told not to by law as well as guidance.

"Other people have offices, other people have gardens in their offices, or open spaces, and they weren't inviting 100 people into them, it won't wash.

Mr Fabricant said: "When you are close in offices the infection probability is a lot higher than in an open space.

"I'm well aware people were not able to attend funerals, weddings… I know of many people, one very close friend of mine in particular whose mother died and the last he saw of her was when she went off into the ambulance and died two weeks later.

"But that was all about mixing, all about not having the disease spread."

Shelagh said: "Nobody said look at this lovely garden at the back of Kings College Hospital or whatever, let's go have drinks there they were on their knees with exhaustion, went home and slept, then came back and did the same the next day.

"This is indefensible… I don't care how secure it is. People were mixing and drinking, 40 of them, 100 were invited.

Mr Fabricant said: "What I'm simply saying is what they did not do is mix with people who they hadn't already mixed with."

He added: "Unlike situations like marriages, like funerals, like meeting neighbours and so forth, this was not mixing outside a closed group and that closed group were the people working hard delivering the very best vaccine programme in the world."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan is asked about the "BYOB" party in the No 10 garden

'When I saw the email I didn't believe it': Sadiq Khan reacts to partygate scandal

Calls are mounting for Martin Reynolds to be sacked

Partygate: Calls grow for PM’s top aide Martin Reynolds to be sacked

Boris Johnson dodged a Commons debate on Downing Street parties

Boris dodges Commons grilling as fury mounts over No10 partygate

The seven-hour procedure replaced David Bennett's (right) heart with one from a pig

Transplant patient gets pig's heart in 'remarkable' world first

Exclusive
LBC was able to buy this 21-inch knife legally on the internet for £23.49

Sadiq Khan demands end to killer knife legal loophole after LBC investigation

The man fell from the upper level of Selfridges at the Bullring shopping centre

Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham Selfridges

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says former GCHQ boss

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

CCTV from the stand-off in Coventry.

Armed police stand-off with father who has son, 8, in house in Coventry enters third day

An energy supplier has fallen under fire for issuing customers with light-hearted advice to stay warm as energy bills soar

Hug your pet and do star jumps to keep warm as gas bills soar says energy firm

The Metropolitan Police is considering the new accusations

Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party

The Mayor of London has warned London faces a crisis of "filthy air and gridlocked roads"

'Filthy air and gridlocked roads' could cause health crisis in London, mayor warns

A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women

is going to put forward a motion pressing the Tories to keep their promises on cutting VAT

Cost of living crisis: Axe VAT on energy bills to save people £600, says Labour

Firefighters at the scene of yesterday's blaze

New York apartment fire: 17 killed in blaze, city's mayor confirms

Boris Johnson and Carrie were both reportedly at the party on May 20

No10 staff invited to lockdown-busting boozy party on 20 May 2020, leaked email reveals

The Dixie Fire was the second largest wildfire in California’s history

Last seven years hottest on record 'by a clear margin', scientists say

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Africa Parliament Fire

Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa parliament fire

David Sassoli

European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65

Pig Heart Transplant

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

Kazakhstan Protests

Kazakh leader says Russian-led troops will pull out after quelling unrest
South Korea Building Collapse

Six missing after collapse hits apartment block being built in South Korea
Donald Trump

Trump lawyers claim protected speech in bid to have January 6 cases thrown out
Maria Ewing

Opera singer Maria Ewing dies aged 71

The US apartment building

Safety doors failure probed after deadly New York City apartment block fire
Betty White

Betty White’s death caused by stroke, death certificate shows
Virus testing in Henan province

20 million now confined to homes in China as third city locked down

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry
The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says
Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict
'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts

'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts
'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police