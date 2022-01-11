Partygate: Calls grow for PM’s top aide Martin Reynolds to be sacked

11 January 2022, 13:40

Calls are mounting for Martin Reynolds to be sacked
Calls are mounting for Martin Reynolds to be sacked. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Campaigners have called for Martin Reynolds, one of Boris Johnson's top Number 10 aides, to be sacked after he invited staff to boozy Downing Street drinks during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Reynolds is accused of sending an email invite to a party to more than 100 Downing Street Staff during lockdown. Forty people, including Boris Johnson and wife Carrie, are said to have attended.

Around 30 to 40 other people are understood to have attended in the garden of No10 where they enjoyed sausage rolls, crisps, other picnic food and drinks.

The allegation appears to shoot down No10s defence that parties held at Downing Street at that time were work gatherings.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said: "It’s blindingly obvious that Martin Reynolds has to go.

Read more: Boris dodges Commons debate as fury mounts over No10 parties

Read more: 'It seems he's so bent he can't lie straight in bed': Nick Ferrari savages PM over parties

"If the prime minister was at this party then his position would be untenable. He’d have lost all moral authority to lead the country, after breaking his own rules that the rest of us followed, often at great sacrifice."

The group also shared multiple examples of people who lost loved ones around the date of the party on 20 May 2020.

Downing Street has said that Mr Johnson has "full confidence" in Mr Reynolds and "Martin continues in his role".   

Health minister Edward Argar, doing the Government’s media round on Tuesday morning, could only answer "I don't know" when pressed if Mr Johnson was at the event.

Politicians did not respond to questions about the leaked email revealing another alleged Downing Street party as they came and went from Number 10 on Tuesday morning.

Andrew Griffith, parliamentary private secretary to the Prime Minister, gave no response to questions from reporters as he left.

George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, also did not respond as he stepped out of a Range Rover and entered the building.

Lord Zac Goldsmith, Minister of State for Pacific and the Environment, responded only with "good morning".

The Prime Minister dodged a Commons debate on the issue today after an urgent question was posed in the Commons by Angela Rayner.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson’s absence from Parliament "speaks volumes"."The public have already drawn their conclusion – he can run but he can’t hide," she said.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it has contacted the Cabinet Office over a "bring your own booze party" in May 2020, which came to light from a leaked email.

Before the Commons hearing, the PM's official spokesman declined to comment on the newly-reported party during an investigation, which is being led by civil servant Sue Gray.

He said: "I can't comment on the reports and claims, including those we've seen today.

"It wouldn't be appropriate to do so, I appreciate that may be a significant number of questions, but that remains our position.

"I think what everyone wants to do is establish the facts through this independent review and for those facts to be set out clearly once that work is concluded."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Fabricant defended Boris Johnson

No10 party was fine, it wasn't as dangerous as funerals and weddings, Tory Michael Fabricant says
Sadiq Khan is asked about the "BYOB" party in the No 10 garden

'When I saw the email I didn't believe it': Sadiq Khan reacts to partygate scandal

Boris Johnson dodged a Commons debate on Downing Street parties

Boris dodges Commons grilling as fury mounts over No10 partygate

The seven-hour procedure replaced David Bennett's (right) heart with one from a pig

Transplant patient gets pig's heart in 'remarkable' world first

Exclusive
LBC was able to buy this 21-inch knife legally on the internet for £23.49

Sadiq Khan demands end to killer knife legal loophole after LBC investigation

The man fell from the upper level of Selfridges at the Bullring shopping centre

Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham Selfridges

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says former GCHQ boss

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

CCTV from the stand-off in Coventry.

Armed police stand-off with father who has son, 8, in house in Coventry enters third day

An energy supplier has fallen under fire for issuing customers with light-hearted advice to stay warm as energy bills soar

Hug your pet and do star jumps to keep warm as gas bills soar says energy firm

The Metropolitan Police is considering the new accusations

Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party

The Mayor of London has warned London faces a crisis of "filthy air and gridlocked roads"

'Filthy air and gridlocked roads' could cause health crisis in London, mayor warns

A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women

is going to put forward a motion pressing the Tories to keep their promises on cutting VAT

Cost of living crisis: Axe VAT on energy bills to save people £600, says Labour

Firefighters at the scene of yesterday's blaze

New York apartment fire: 17 killed in blaze, city's mayor confirms

Boris Johnson and Carrie were both reportedly at the party on May 20

No10 staff invited to lockdown-busting boozy party on 20 May 2020, leaked email reveals

The Dixie Fire was the second largest wildfire in California’s history

Last seven years hottest on record 'by a clear margin', scientists say

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Africa Parliament Fire

Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa parliament fire

David Sassoli

European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65

Pig Heart Transplant

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

Kazakhstan Protests

Kazakh leader says Russian-led troops will pull out after quelling unrest
South Korea Building Collapse

Six missing after collapse hits apartment block being built in South Korea
Donald Trump

Trump lawyers claim protected speech in bid to have January 6 cases thrown out
Maria Ewing

Opera singer Maria Ewing dies aged 71

The US apartment building

Safety doors failure probed after deadly New York City apartment block fire
Betty White

Betty White’s death caused by stroke, death certificate shows
Virus testing in Henan province

20 million now confined to homes in China as third city locked down

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry
The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says
Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict
'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts

'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts
'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police