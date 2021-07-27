Michael Gove brands people who refuse Covid-19 vaccine 'selfish'

27 July 2021, 18:36 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 19:09

Michael Gove warned people who don't get the coronavirus vaccine will be barred from some events
Michael Gove warned people who don't get the coronavirus vaccine will be barred from some events. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has branded those who refuse a Covid-19 vaccine "selfish" as he warned they will be barred from some events.

The Government is mulling the use of vaccine passports for some large scale events such as football matches, having already announced they will be required for nightclub entry in England from the end of September.

Mr Gove warned those who refused to be jabbed may not be able to access such events.

READ MORE: Government 'looking carefully' at rules for people double jabbed abroad

READ MORE: Vaccine sceptic father, 34, dies from Covid after wishing to 'turn back time'

During a visit to the Lighthouse Lab in Glasgow, he said: "Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and you refuse to, that is a selfish act.

"You're putting other people's health and lives at risk, you should get vaccinated."

When asked if refusal to be jabbed should prevent attendance at some mass events, the minister added: "It depends on which part of the United Kingdom you're in and what the nature of the event is.

"But if you deliberately refuse to get vaccinated and there are certain venues and certain events that require a certain level of safety, then, you know, the terms in which you will be able to get into those venues and those events will be barred to you."

Mr Gove pushed for cooperation across the UK on a Covid-19 certification measure, but stressed it would be for the devolved administrations to make their decisions on the matter.

"I think that the more we collaborate on this, the better," he said.

"The Scottish Government will decide for itself what form of Covid status certification they believe is right.

"We've worked well with the Scottish Government so far, but I think that people would expect there to be, in the same way we've got the same access to NHS services across the United Kingdom, the same access to certification, that would be the ideal."

The Sun reported on Tuesday that former minister Steve Baker said the issue of vaccine passports could cause a rift in the Tory party, but Mr Gove rejected the idea.

"We're going to do what's right for public health and I think that Covid certification in certain limited venues and for certain limited events is a way of making people safer and giving more of us more freedom," he said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vatican Trial

Cardinal in Vatican fraud trial: My conscience is ‘tranquil’

Mud and trees

Towns around Lake Como hit by mudslides and floods

The number of positive coronavirus tests has fallen for the seventh consecutive day, but deaths continue to climb

Covid: Cases fall for seventh day in a row but deaths highest since March
Landslide

Rohingya killed in landslide in Bangladesh refugee camp

Robert Aaron Long

Man sentenced to life after admitting four massage parlour killings
US Capitol Police Sgt Harry Dunn wipes his eyes during the House select committee hearing (Andrew Harnik, Pool/AP)

January 6 hearing opens as police detail violence and injuries

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses
Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

PM's policing pledge is pie crust promise, isn't it minister?
'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London