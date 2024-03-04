Michael McIntyre forced to cancel show after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

4 March 2024, 07:20

Michael McIntyre
Michael McIntyre. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Michael McIntyre has been forced to cancel a show scheduled for this evening after he was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery over the weekend.

McIntyre, 48, was due to perform at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton this evening, but was forced to cancel after being struck down with illness.

A spokesperson for the British comedian said he underwent an emergency operation to remove kidney stones.

They also apologised for an inconvenience for fans and said the show would be rescheduled.

Comedian Michael McIntyre unveils his brand new Funko Pop in January
Comedian Michael McIntyre unveils his brand new Funko Pop in January. Picture: Alamy

"We regret to inform customers that Michael McIntyre will be unable to perform on Monday 4 March at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton," a spokesperson for his team said.

"Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones. The show will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly.

"Tickets will remain valid for the new date. If you are unable to make the new date you will be entitled to a refund. We are very sorry for an inconvenience caused," they continued.

It is not the first time McIntyre was forced to pull out of a show due to the illness, as he also cancelled a show on February 29, last week.

Floods of fans sent their well-wishes to the beloved British comedian, with one commenting: "Kidney stones - argh the pain! So sorry to hear you've been suffering."

Another added: "Ouch! I had kidney stones a few years ago, more painful than giving birth twice. Hoping Michael is on the mend."

A third fan said: "I know that pain well. Wishing Michael a quick & full recovery."

Royals

