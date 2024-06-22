‘We miss him so much’: Michael Mosley’s widow says she will continue his work in emotional tribute

Dr Michael Mosley and his wife, Clare. Picture: Shutterstock

By Kieran Kelly

Dr Michael Mosley's widow, Clare, has revealed she plans to continue his work in an emotional tribute posted online.

Mosley, a well-known TV doctor, went missing while he was in Greece on holiday with his wife.

His body was found four delays later following a search amid soaring temperatures.

"Thank you all for your wonderfully supportive messages. The outpouring of love from so many people has meant a huge amount to me and my family," wrote Claire.

"I'm going to be quiet for a while. I'm sure you will understand," she continued.

"But I will be back here soon. I very much want to continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose.

"Once more thank you so much for respecting my family's privacy so kindly.

"Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much."

It has since emerged that Mosley died of natural causes, according to Greek authorities.

It was understood he was just metres away from safety when he fell over in the sweltering heat.

Dr Mosley is credited with raising the popularity of the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet, where people are encouraged to fast for two days per week.