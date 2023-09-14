Sir Michael Parkinson laid to rest at modest and 'dignified' funeral as mourners toast him with farewell drink at pub

Sir Michael Parkinson has been laid to rest in a humble ceremony. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sir Michael Parkinson was laid to rest at a modest private funeral before family and friends gave him a toast at a local pub.

Mourners said their final goodbyes to the broadcasting legend in the humble funeral in Bray, near Maidenhead in Berkshire.

Some 90 relatives and pals attended the service at St Michael's Church, where a cricket cap and Barnsley FC scarf was placed on his coffin.

Music from Frank Sinatra, his favourite singer, played during the funeral.

Mourners then headed to The Hind's Head pub, which was being guarded by a pair of bouncers, for a farewell drink.

A source told The Sun it was "perfect" and "everyone was in good spirits".

"It was a very dignified send-off for a man who remained understated and classy to the end," they said.

Sir Michael passed away last month. Picture: Alamy

Sir Michael died aged 88 last month of "frailty of old age".

His son, Mike Parkinson, previously said the family wanted public grief to run its course before relatives could remember "a dad and a husband".

He was considered one of the best interviewers in the business, and he spoke with giants of culture including Muhammad Ali, John Lennon and Sir Elton John.

Tim Davie, the BBC's director general, called him "the king of the chat show" and an "incredible broadcaster and journalist".

His friend Dickie Bird, who previously broke down as he paid tribute to Sir Michael, told LBC: "We had a long chat on the phone and he said to me 'Dickie, I think I'm getting towards the end.'

Mourners gathered at the Hind's Head in Bray to celebrate Sir Michael's life. Picture: Alamy

"And I said 'no, you've got to keep going mate'... we shed a few tears together as friends, and we said our goodbyes yesterday morning."

He added: "At least I had the conversation with him in the morning... he gave me a gift that I shall always treasure. As long as I live, I'll always treasure that."

Sir Michael married Mary in 1959 and the couple had three sons.