Michael Schumacher is a 'case without hope' his friend reveals in tragic update

Michael Schumacher is a "case without hope", his close friend Roger Benoit has claimed.

The F1 legend has not been seen in public after suffering life-threatening injuries in the French Alps in 2013.

After falling and hitting his head on a rock, Schumacher spent 250 days in a medically-induced coma in hospital before being permitted to return home.

Few have seen or visited the seven-time world champion since he suffered his near fatal brain injury, and reports of the German's condition are extremely rare.

F1 journalist Benoit, a close friend of Schumacher's, has claimed the 54-year-old's case is one "without hope" in a tragic health update this week.

In an interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick, Benoit refused to provide a specific update on Schumacher's condition.

When asked, he replied: "No. There is only one answer to this question and that is what his son Mick gave in one of his rare interviews in 2022 - 'I would give anything to talk to Dad'.

"This sentence says everything about how his father has been doing for over 3,500 days. A case without hope."

Schumacher's son Mick, who drove for the Formula One team Haas in 2021 and 2022 and is now a reserve driver for Mercedes and McLaren, said last year: "I think Dad and me, we would understand each other in a different way now.

"We would have had much more to talk about, and that is where my head is most of the time, thinking that would be so cool. I would give up everything just for that."

The F1 legend's wife Corinna broke her silence about the accident in Netflix's documentary saying: "We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable.

"And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.

"We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

"I have never blamed God for what happened. It was just really bad luck - all the bad luck anyone can have in life.

"It's always terrible when you say, 'Why is this happening to Michael or us?' But then why does it happen to other people?"