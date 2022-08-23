Breaking News

More than 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day in highest total since records began

A record breaking day for migrant crossings was seen on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

More than 1,200 people crossed the Channel in small boats on Monday, the highest daily total since records began.

The Ministry of Defence said 1,295 people have made the perilous journey despite Government promises to clamp down on people smuggling gangs.

The records began in 2018 and until now the highest total for one day was 1,185, recorded in November last year.

Tuesday’s total brings the number of crossings this year to 22,670 – almost double the 12,500 that was recorded at this point last year.

The total number of crossings for all of 2021 was 28,526.

Babies and young children were among those to arrive in Dover on Monday.

No crossings were recorded on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The news will be a blow to Priti Patel, the home secretary, who made stopping small boat crossings central to her time in the job.

A record number of migrants crossed on Monday. Picture: Getty

Among the measures taken by the Government which it said would deter illegal crossings was the Rwanda plan, which is on ice while legal fights over it rumble on.

The first flight was cancelled in June after the European Court of Human Rights intervened.

Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said at the time that torture victims were on board the flight, branding the Rwanda plan "shameful".

Ms Patel said then: "We will not stand idly by and let organised crime gangs, who are despicable in their nature and their conduct, evil people, treat human beings as cargo."

The deal would see migrants get sent to the East African country to have their asylum claims processed and, if accepted, remain in Rwanda permanently.

Priti Patel's Rwanda plan has not proved to be a deterrent. Picture: Getty

But despite a lull in crossings after the announcement - attributed to poor weather - they have resumed in earnest.

The Refugee Council charity said: "Yet more evidence if needed that the Government’s cruel Rwanda removals plan - supposedly a deterrent to dangerous channel crossings - simply isn't working. Ministers must urgently rethink and create safe routes for people fleeing persecution."

The Ministry of Defence has also been key to efforts to try and stop the crossings but it is understood the Royal Navy will hand over responsibility back to the Home Office.