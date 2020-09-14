Migrants land on Kent beach in rubber dinghy after crossing the Channel

14 September 2020, 12:10

The boat grounded in Kingsdown, near Dover
The boat grounded in Kingsdown, near Dover. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A rubber dinghy packed with migrants has been seen landing on a beach in Kent after crossing the Channel.

About 10 people were on board the small boat as it was pictured approaching the shingle beach on Monday morning.

They were heard shouting out as the vessel neared the shore and ran aground at Kingsdown, near Dover.

As the dinghy ground to a halt, they were seen leaping out and running across the beach towards some scattered trees.

Kent Police and immigration enforcement officers were also seen in the area.

More boats carrying migrants are also believed to have crossed the English Channel on Monday.

Border Force and French patrols have been active in the Dover Strait since the early hours of the morning.

The group of men, believed to be migrants, arriving in the UK
The group of men, believed to be migrants, arriving in the UK. Picture: PA

The latest crossings come after hundreds of people managed to reach the UK on Friday, with thousands making the hazardous journey since the start of 2020.

The group of suspected migrants, who appeared to all be men, arrived squeezed on board a grey dinghy with a black outboard motor on the back.

Many wore hoodies and one was seen carrying a backpack as they headed off from the shoreline at speed.

Later, the dinghy was seen being towed back out to sea where it was taken on board Border Force cutter Seeker, which arrived in the area soon after the landings.

In Kingsdown village centre, Kent Police and coastguard officials were seen talking to members of the public following the landing.

Six miles down the coast, more migrants were brought into the port of Dover.

People wearing blankets and lifejackets were seen aboard Border Force patrol boat Hunter before being escorted up a gangway.

Once ashore they will be processed and assessed for symptoms of Coronavirus, in line with protocol.

The PA news agency, which tracks and analyses migrant crossings, understands that more than 6,100 migrants have successfully crossed to the UK in small boats this year.

This is despite Home Secretary Priti Patel's vow to make the route "unviable", and the continued row between the Home Office and the legal profession on how to tackle the crossings.

More than 6,100 migrants are believed to have made the crossing into the UK
More than 6,100 migrants are believed to have made the crossing into the UK. Picture: PA

It comes as huge numbers of people took advantage of sunshine and calm seas to cross to the UK from northern France over the weekend.

At least 319 people travelling in 27 boats made the dangerous crossing, according to the Home Office.

Border Force vessels were active in the Channel all day as they and partners were constantly on the lookout for boats crossing from continental Europe.

The operation was co-ordinated by the coastguard, with the RNLI also working to help preserve lives.

Dozens of people wrapped in blankets and wearing lifejackets were seen being taken into the port of Dover.

After a lull in people attempting the dangerous crossing over the last few days, crossings resumed in large numbers amid low winds.

The suspected migrants were seen being escorted up the gangway to the harbourside, where were processed by immigration officials.

With so many arriving at one time, many had to wait on board the Border Force boats until they were allowed to go ashore.

One Border Force rib was later seen towing four dinghies into the harbour, which are believed to have been used by the migrants.

Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, Dan O'Mahoney, said: "This morning I was out on a cutter in the Channel working with Border Force officers dealing with these boats.

"The unseaworthy vessels I saw provided further evidence that these crossings, so often facilitated by criminals, are risking people's lives.

"We are working with the French to make this route completely unviable, and this morning the French prevented more people from embarking on this perilous journey - but we know the numbers arriving are still too high.

"These migrants are leaving France, which is a safe country.

"Those seeking refuge can and should claim asylum there, rather than attempting these dangerous crossings to the UK."

On the other side of the Dover Strait, French police reportedly saved the life of a young migrant who could not swim.

Officers jumped into the water to save the young Iranian, who had fallen from his boat, according to France Bleu Nord.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman wearing a face mask leaves a voting booth

United Russia keeps grip in elections but critics make gains

Alexei Navalny

Scientists confirm Russian opposition leader was poisoned with Novichok
The Irish tracer app on a smartphone

EU countries begin trial to use coronavirus tracing apps across borders
Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi leaves hospital after his ‘most dangerous challenge’ with Covid-19
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus president visits Russia to secure support amid protests
Dozens of Wetherspoon staff have tested positive for coronavirus

Wetherspoon says pubs 'low risk' as 66 staff test positive for coronavirus

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rule of six

'Rule of Six' explained: Are babies and children included?

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?
The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus rule of six: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

Kit Malthouse took the action based on the new rules

Rule of six: Policing Minister reveals he cancelled nine-year-old twins' birthday
Sir Keir Starmer cladding

Sir Keir Starmer: Lack of action on cladding 'completely unacceptable'
The Labour leader will answer your questions this morning, only on LBC

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch in full

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz
Maajid Nawaz: UK must never return to 'regressive' lockdown measures

Maajid Nawaz: UK must never return to 'regressive' lockdown measures

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London