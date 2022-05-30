Dozens of migrants 'face receiving Rwanda deportation notices in days'

Asylum seekers could receive notices by the end of the week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Dozens of migrants 'face being told by the end of the week that they will be deported to Rwanda' under the Government's plans to deal with the ongoing crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes as the Home Office also intends to temporarily put up to 1,500 asylum seekers in an old RAF base in Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, under its scheme.

Ministers are believed to be ready to hand out "notice of intent" warnings to around 50 people, according to the Mail.

They are expected to be told that they will be flown to Rwanda and "supported to build a new life there" if they do not withdraw their applications and return to their home countries.

Asylum seekers are said to only have a week to provide detailed reasons as to why they should not be removed.

Read more: Fury at plans for 1,500 migrant camp in Yorkshire village as part of Rwanda deal

Read more: Rwandan and UK ministers defend asylum seeker plans after UN criticism

The Home Office declined to comment on claims the deportation orders are imminent, the paper said.

But a spokesperson added: "We are fully committed to working with Rwanda to get the arrangement operational as soon as possible."

The Rwanda scheme was presented as a solution to the increased number of people crossing the Channel, but many have criticised both the legality and effectiveness of it.

Plans to send migrants to Linton-on-Ouse have also caused fury among locals, with villagers having demonstrated opposition to the settling of so many people - more than the village's population - earlier in the month.

The Home Office is facing a possible legal challenge from Hambleton Council over the plans.

A Home Office spokesman previously said: "Our new, world-leading migration partnership with Rwanda will see those who make dangerous, illegal or unnecessary journeys to the UK relocated to Rwanda and, if recognised as refugees, they will be supported to build a new life there.

"We are putting this plan into action and have started to notify those who are in scope to be relocated, with the first flights expected to take place in the coming months."