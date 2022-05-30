Dozens of migrants 'face receiving Rwanda deportation notices in days'

30 May 2022, 23:15

Asylum seekers could receive notices by the end of the week.
Asylum seekers could receive notices by the end of the week.

By Emma Soteriou

Dozens of migrants 'face being told by the end of the week that they will be deported to Rwanda' under the Government's plans to deal with the ongoing crisis.

It comes as the Home Office also intends to temporarily put up to 1,500 asylum seekers in an old RAF base in Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, under its scheme.

Ministers are believed to be ready to hand out "notice of intent" warnings to around 50 people, according to the Mail.

They are expected to be told that they will be flown to Rwanda and "supported to build a new life there" if they do not withdraw their applications and return to their home countries.

Asylum seekers are said to only have a week to provide detailed reasons as to why they should not be removed.

Read more: Fury at plans for 1,500 migrant camp in Yorkshire village as part of Rwanda deal

Read more: Rwandan and UK ministers defend asylum seeker plans after UN criticism

The Home Office declined to comment on claims the deportation orders are imminent, the paper said.

But a spokesperson added: "We are fully committed to working with Rwanda to get the arrangement operational as soon as possible."

The Rwanda scheme was presented as a solution to the increased number of people crossing the Channel, but many have criticised both the legality and effectiveness of it.

Plans to send migrants to Linton-on-Ouse have also caused fury among locals, with villagers having demonstrated opposition to the settling of so many people - more than the village's population - earlier in the month.

The Home Office is facing a possible legal challenge from Hambleton Council over the plans.

A Home Office spokesman previously said: "Our new, world-leading migration partnership with Rwanda will see those who make dangerous, illegal or unnecessary journeys to the UK relocated to Rwanda and, if recognised as refugees, they will be supported to build a new life there.

"We are putting this plan into action and have started to notify those who are in scope to be relocated, with the first flights expected to take place in the coming months."

Russia Ukraine War Europe

EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

Russia Ukraine War Europe

Zelensky addresses EU leaders as divisions remain over oil embargo
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff (BFM TV via AP)

French 32-year-old journalist killed in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War

Russian troops entering key city in eastern Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War Europe

EU leaders divided over Russia oil embargo

The wreckage of the plane in Nepal

Bodies recovered after plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains
Ukrainian servicemen park a Russian infantry combat vehicle in the Kharkiv area

Russian troops enter outskirts of city in eastern Ukraine

An oil rig in Russia

EU wrestles with Russia oil embargo as leaders gather for summit
French politicians have faced backlash after blaming Liverpool fans for scenes at the Champions League final

UEFA orders review after France blames Champions League chaos on 'fans with fake tickets'
A barrister raised fears about the use of non-crime hate incident recordings

Comics making trans jokes 'could be criminalised' under new strategy, barrister warns

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racist origins of Windrush scandal, says journalist

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racism that led to Windrush, says journalist
Author explains fascinating history of metric system amidst imperial measurements row

Author explains fascinating history of metric system amid imperial measurements row
'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined
80-year-old lifelong Tory loyalist says he'll never vote for party again under Boris Johnson

Lifelong Tory loyalist, 80, says he'll never vote for party again under Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson could be doomed by his 'lack of clarity' warns Tory Peer

Boris Johnson could be doomed by his 'lack of clarity' warns Tory Peer
Owner of seven homes set to receive £2.8k from Sunak's rebate says he'll keep the cash

Owner of seven homes set to receive £2.8k from Sunak's rebate says he'll keep the cash

