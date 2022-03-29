Shocking moment council leader's husband attacks dad in front of daughter

By Patrick Grafton-Green

This is the shocking moment a council leader's husband beat up a dad in front of his daughter as a neighbourly feud erupted into violence in a quiet English village.

Mike Lanigan, 74, attacked Shaun Miller, 38, in front of his six-year-old daughter in Easington, North Yorkshire, a court heard.

Lanigan's wife, Mary, the leader of Redcar and Cleveland District Council, was also present during the assault in August last year.

Video footage shows Lanigan pushing Mr Miller to the ground at the site of a war memorial before repeatedly kicking him.

Maintenance work being carried out by the Lanigans on the memorial, which is next to the Millers' home, is said to have triggered the incident amid a two-year feud.

Mike Lanigan was found guilty of assault. Picture: Evening Gazette

Lanigan was previously found guilty of assault and criminal damage - after reportedly hurling plant pots at the car of Mr Miller's wife, Lisa - following a trial at Teeside Magistrates' Court.

He was issued with a restraining order forcing him to keep away Miller family and ordered to pay more than £2,300.

Mrs Miller told the court the family had been left living in fear of Lanigan.

The Miller family is said to have been had been left living in fear of Mr Lanigan. Picture: Evening Gazette

She said her husband had been diagnosed with whiplash after the attack while her daughter had experienced nightmares.

She had been unable to walk her dog for a year, she said.

She added that her family had also received threats from people in the village "due to lies being told about the nature of the assault".

In Lanigan's defence, it was argued that the incident was a "one-off" and he had no previous criminal convictions.