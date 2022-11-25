Mike Tindall tells I'm a Celeb camp mates what it's like to stay over at Buckingham Palace

By Chris Samuel

Mike Tindall has revealed that when staying over at Buckingham Palace he goes casual and comes down just in 'jeans and a tee'.

Tindall, 44, is married to Zara, who is King Charles III's niece, the daughter of his sister Princess Anne, and the 20th in line to the British throne.

But despite her coming from one of the most famous families in history, the ex-pro rugby player also said he wasn't nervous to about meeting her back in 2003, having previously rubbed shoulders with her royal relatives.

During last night's episode of I'm a Celeb, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner asked fellow campmate Tindall about what life among royalty was like.

The actor asked: "Have you been to Buckingham Palace much?", to which Tindall replied: "More than most."

He explained "A lot of it’s all the state rooms and there’s only a little bit of living. Yeah I’ve stayed there."

Warner wanted to know more on how things are done in the Palace, and continued: "In the morning could you go down in your joggers and t-shirt, or did you have to get dressed up again?"

"No, jeans and a tee," Tindall confirmed.

Warner was surprised, admitting: "I thought you had to be suited and booted," before checking: "Do you mind chatting about it??

Tindall told him he didn't mind the conversation, before Warner asked if him if he knew Zara was a royal straight away.

"Yeah [I knew], because I know she’s Princess Anne’s daughter. Princess Anne is patron of Scottish Rugby," he explained.

Warner then asked: "Did you feel a bit of pressure? If I was chatting to a girl and then found out she was royalty I’d be nervous."

"No because we were friends first and then William and Harry were massive England fans at the time, so we’d met them numerous times," Tindall said.

Met more of the family than you’d normally have met of the woman you start dating,' Tindall said.

In his rugby career, Tindall was as an outside centre for Bath and Gloucester, before being called up to the England squad.

The Firm have a longstanding affiliation with the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

Tindall met Zara (née Phillips) during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, the same year he was awarded an MBE after helping England win the World Cup Down Under.