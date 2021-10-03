Milan: Eight dead after plane crashes into empty office building

3 October 2021, 19:10 | Updated: 3 October 2021, 19:19

Firefighters at the scene following the crash
Firefighters at the scene following the crash. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Eight people are believed to have died after a plane crashed into an empty office building in a Milan suburb.

Two crew members and six passengers aboard the private plane - including a boy - were said to have been in the collision.

However, no one else was involved in the incident in San Donato Milanese, firefighters confirmed.

They said several cars in a nearby parking lot were also set ablaze, but the vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

Emergency services attended the scene in San Donato, Milan
Emergency services attended the scene in San Donato, Milan. Picture: Getty

A thick column of dark smoke rose from the crash site and was visible for miles.

Firefighters attended the scene and extinguished the flames of the now-charred two-story building, which reportedly was under renovation.

A young boy was among those killed in the crash.
A young boy was among those killed in the crash. Picture: Alamy

An investigation has been launched by Italy's National Agency for Flight Safety to discover what caused the incident, with the crash taking place shortly after the jet took off from Linate airport.

The aircraft had been heading for the island of Sardinia when it came down near a subway station in San Donato Milanese.

The passengers were believed to be French, according to Rai state TV.

However, fire officials could not immediately be reached to confirm the nationalities or the number of people aboard the plane.

