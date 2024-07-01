Moment military horses wreak havoc after being spooked by bus and bolting through central London again

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment three military horses bolted through the streets of central London after losing their riders - just two months after a similar incident.

Six horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were conducting a routine exercise under the control of five soldiers on Monday when three horses became loose.

The lead horse, which was being led rather than ridden, got loose after being spooked by a London bus. Two riders then fell from their horses, which also became loose.

Dashcam footage captured by a passing driver shows the moment two of the horses stormed through traffic in central London, with one of them crashing in front of the car and forcing it to stop.

The animals bolted from Seville Street to South Eaton Place, where one horse was recovered. Two horses continued to Vauxhall Bridge via Belgrave Road before being stopped.

All three horses were collected and returned to Hyde Park Barracks by 9.55am, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

One of the horses crashed into a car, which caught the incident on its dashcam footage. Picture: PA

An Army spokesperson said: "We can confirm that whilst exercising this morning, three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment became loose from their riders. They were swiftly and safely recovered.

"One horse received minor injuries, but no further treatment is required and there were no injuries to the soldiers involved."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We're aware that a number of horses were loose in central London and worked with the Army to locate them.

"We're pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for. We are continuing to liaise with the Army."

It comes after a group of Household Cavalry horses got loose in April - leaving two seriously injured. Picture: Alamy

It comes after two horses from the Household Cavalry were seriously injured during a rampage through London in April.

None of the three horses were involved in the previous bolting incident from April 24, the Ministry said.

Quaker, a Cavalry black, and a grey called Vida were among a group of horses that were spooked by builders.

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses and five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and causing a number of injuries to some soldiers.

The incident occurred near Buckingham Palace Road, where witnesses saw a serviceman thrown from his horse and one of the loose animals crashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering windows.