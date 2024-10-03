Millie Bobby Brown shares stunning snaps of wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the premiere of Netflix's "Damsel". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has married long-time boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple tied the knot in a small, private ceremony and both shared a series of loved-up snaps on social media.

“Forever and always, your wife,” Brown wrote alongside her Instagram post.

While Jake, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, echoed her message writing: “Forever and always, your husband.”

The Livin’ on a Prayer singer can be seen in one of his son’s photographs.

Read more: Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in shock wedding in Louisiana

Speaking about his son’s wedding on The One Show, Bon Jovi said: “They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic.

“It was a very small family wedding. The bride looked gorgeous and Jake is as happy as can be. Yeah it’s true.”

The ceremony was officiated by Millie’s Stranger Thing’s co-star Matthew Modine.

He said: "I have one of the licences to get people married and Millie thought it'd be great and Jake said it'd be a great idea.

"So I wrote the wedding vows, and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife."

Speaking last year, the actress revealed she nearly lost her engagement ring out of excitement when Jake proposed.

"He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger [and] plummets – like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," Millie told the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Jake threw himself so deep, the diver was like, 'You can't do that! Your ears! Literally, your brain will explode!' He throws himself. He does a cinematic grab, opens, and he saved the ring."