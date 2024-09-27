Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in shock wedding in Louisiana

Lana Del Ray first met the father-of-two in 2019, before being spotted holding hands with Jeremy Dufrene on August 25 in England; seen in 2019. Picture: Instagram

By StephenRigley

Lana Del Rey has stunned fans by marrying her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene just one month after going public with their relationship.

The “Born to Die” singer, 39, first met the alligator tour guide after taking one of his boat tours when she was performing in Louisiana in 2019. According to reports, the couple reconnected this May and were spotted holding hands at Leeds Festival in August.

Del Rey - who is worth a reported $30million - exchanged vows in a rustic ceremony in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at the same bayou where Dufrene operates his swamp boat tours.

The singer pictured with Dufrene. Picture: Instagram

She was walked down the aisle by her father Robert Grant in a white whisper ruffle dress with a bouquet in her hand.

Her hair was styled in a curly ponytail that draped over one shoulder.

Instead of his go-to trucker hat, Dufrene rocked a chic black suit, white dress shirt and brown leather shoes for their backyard nuptials.

After saying 'I Do,' Dufrene — a Louisiana native and divorced father-of-three — grabbed onto Lana's hand as they made their way to the outdoor reception.

After the ceremony, Del Rey and the father of three hosted a reception at the public harbour in a large marquee, for which the “Video Games” singer placed a blue ribbon in her hair for her “something blue”.

The singer first met the father-of-two in 2019, before being spotted holding hands with him on August 25 in England.

She then attended Karen Elson's wedding with Dufrene earlier this month - with the smitten couple holding hands at the star-studded bash - which saw Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Lana went public with Jeremy on August 25, when the pair were spotted holding hands and having a romantic meal together in London after she performed at Leeds Festival.

The source added: "She brought him to her most recent string of shows in the UK which was a big step. He is a good guy and she is wildly attracted to him. He is a good father and no one who knows him has anything bad to say about him."

During Lana's initial alligator boat tour in 2019, she shared photos with her fans on Instagram and Facebook.In the caption, she wrote: "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur's Air Boat Tours x."

Dufrene's swamp tour has been taken by a host of celebrities over the years, including Kate Hudson, Emma Roberts and Hollywood's hottest leading man Glen Powell.