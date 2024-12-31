Millionaire influencer who was victim of £10.4 million jewellery heist offers £1.5 million reward to find burglars

31 December 2024, 00:02

Shafira Huang is a millionaire art collector and Instagram influencer.
Shafira Huang is a millionaire art collector and Instagram influencer. Picture: Getty / Met police

By Josef Al Shemary

A millionaire art collector and influencer has been identified as the victim of a £10.4 million robbery, and has offered rewards totalling £1.5 million to find the burglars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The multi-millionaire Instagram influencer has offered rewards totalling £1.5m after more than £10m worth of jewellery and luxury handbags was stolen from her Primrose Hill mansion in North London.

Shafira Huang is an art collector and cultural ambassador for the Halcyon Gallery on Bond Street, and has flaunted her lavish lifestyle including dinners with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, on her Instagram page.

Read more: Five people charged over Liam Payne's hotel plunge death including staff members

Read more: British teen 'surrenders' to Dubai authorities to begin one-year sentence after 'holiday romance’ with girl, 17, in UAE

A Van Cleef & Arpels necklace
A Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. Picture: Met Police

Items that were taken include distinctive jewel-encrusted necklaces and bracelets.

She was not at home when the thief struck. The burglar broke into her mansion on Avenue Road property by scaling a second-floor window between 5pm and 5.30pm on December 7 by climbing in through a second-floor window.

He took the Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash as well as items of jewellery worth £10.4 million that included unique pieces.

Shafira Huang at an exhibition at Musee Guimet in Paris
Shafira Huang at an exhibition at Musee Guimet in Paris. Picture: Getty

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants and a grey baseball cap, and kept his face covered.

Huang, who has more than 13,000 Instagram followers, often shares snaps of her luxurious lifestyle, travelling by private jet, yachting in Hong Kong, skiing in Aspen, and visiting the Middle East on holiday.

It is as yet unknown if the burglary was targeted, but several of the items that were stolen have featured on Ms Huang's Instagram profile.

Some of the stolen items had previously been featured on her social media, including diamond bracelets, a ring, and a distinctive handbag shaped like a face with an arm strap.

Shafira Huang during Paris Fashion Week.
Shafira Huang during Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty
One of the stolen items included a distinctive handbag shaped like a face with an arm strap.
One of the stolen items included a distinctive handbag shaped like a face with an arm strap. Picture: Met police

The family is now offering two rewards: £500,000 for information leading to the thief's arrest and conviction and 10% of the value of any recovered items, which could exceed £1m.

Police are intensifying their manhunt for the armed suspect, with Huang and her family urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Paulo Roberts said: "This is a brazen offence where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims' home.

A Graff round white diamond ring
A Graff round white diamond ring. Picture: Met Police

"The suspect has stolen £10.4 million worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable.

"We urge anyone who was in the area of Avenue Road, NW8, and saw anything suspicious to please come forward.

"Also, if you have seen this jewellery since, someone has offered to sell you it, or you have any further information, then please also contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD reference 5775/07DEC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TikTok

Venezuela’s top court fines TikTok millions over video challenges

Welsh Ambulance service vehicle Aberaeron Ceredigion wales UK

Critical incident declared by Welsh Ambulance Service

Houthi supporters carrying a mock rocket

Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen

Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Honours for Horizon victims: Postmasters recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods

Horizon scandal victims recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods

US Treasury Headquarters Building

Chinese hackers accessed US Treasury Department in ‘major cybersecurity incident’, agency says

First words of Jeju Air flight attendant revealed after surviving South Korea plane inferno that killed 179 people

Over £6billion wiped off Boeing after Jeju Air disaster kills 179 as survivor's first words after crash revealed

American and Chinese flags

US Treasury says Chinese hackers remotely accessed workstations and documents

The British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) or Chagos Islands

Mauritius wants £800 million a year and ‘billions of pounds in reparations’ for contentious Chagos Islands deal

Police have shared an image of the puppies

Family 'devastated' as seven puppies stolen from home days after Christmas

Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban letter tells NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure

Their bodies were found after a frantic three-day search effort.

Two men found dead after Christmas Eve Bigfoot search in Washington forest

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has revealed her youngest daughter was born during emergency surgery due to a "massive" blood clot in the actress's brain

Gal Gadot had emergency surgery to remove brain blood clot while 8 months pregnant

Angus MacInnes was confirmed dead by his family.

Star Wars actor dies aged 77 as tributes pour in for beloved star

The baby died during 'hands-free' breastfeeding

Father and coroner issue warnings after baby dies in sling during ‘hands-free’ breastfeeding

Slowthai, accompanied by his wife Anne-Marie, arriving at Oxford Crown Court.

Anne-Marie breaks silence on 'hardest year of her life' after husband Slowthai cleared of rape

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 31-year-old star died on 16 October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires

Liam Payne's final hours revealed as five people charged for hotel plunge death

Members of the security forces of the newly formed Syrian government detaining a man

Syria’s new rulers crack down on alleged Assad loyalist militias

More than £10m worth of luxury goods have been stolen from a London home.

Police launch urgent hunt after more than £10m worth of jewellery and luxury handbags stolen from London home
A Russian soldier speaks on the phone

Hundreds of soldiers freed in fresh prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

fghanistan's Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings are constructed without windows looking onto "places usually used by women"

Afghanistan's Taliban leader bans windows to make sure ‘women can’t be seen’

US President Joe Biden

Biden announces nearly 2.5 billion dollars more in military aid for Ukraine

A close-up of Linda Lavin

Tony-winning Broadway actress Linda Lavin dies aged 87

President-elect Donald Trump on stage

US federal appeals court upholds sexual abuse finding against Donald Trump

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Trump endorses Mike Johnson to stay on as House Speaker

Crowds of people on a street in Madrid, Spain

World population estimated to be 8.09 billion on New Year’s Day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News