Millionaire influencer who was victim of £10.4 million jewellery heist offers £1.5 million reward to find burglars

Shafira Huang is a millionaire art collector and Instagram influencer. Picture: Getty / Met police

By Josef Al Shemary

A millionaire art collector and influencer has been identified as the victim of a £10.4 million robbery, and has offered rewards totalling £1.5 million to find the burglars.

The multi-millionaire Instagram influencer has offered rewards totalling £1.5m after more than £10m worth of jewellery and luxury handbags was stolen from her Primrose Hill mansion in North London.

Shafira Huang is an art collector and cultural ambassador for the Halcyon Gallery on Bond Street, and has flaunted her lavish lifestyle including dinners with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, on her Instagram page.

A Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. Picture: Met Police

Items that were taken include distinctive jewel-encrusted necklaces and bracelets.

She was not at home when the thief struck. The burglar broke into her mansion on Avenue Road property by scaling a second-floor window between 5pm and 5.30pm on December 7 by climbing in through a second-floor window.

He took the Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags, £15,000 in cash as well as items of jewellery worth £10.4 million that included unique pieces.

Shafira Huang at an exhibition at Musee Guimet in Paris. Picture: Getty

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, cargo pants and a grey baseball cap, and kept his face covered.

Huang, who has more than 13,000 Instagram followers, often shares snaps of her luxurious lifestyle, travelling by private jet, yachting in Hong Kong, skiing in Aspen, and visiting the Middle East on holiday.

It is as yet unknown if the burglary was targeted, but several of the items that were stolen have featured on Ms Huang's Instagram profile.

Some of the stolen items had previously been featured on her social media, including diamond bracelets, a ring, and a distinctive handbag shaped like a face with an arm strap.

Shafira Huang during Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

One of the stolen items included a distinctive handbag shaped like a face with an arm strap. Picture: Met police

The family is now offering two rewards: £500,000 for information leading to the thief's arrest and conviction and 10% of the value of any recovered items, which could exceed £1m.

Police are intensifying their manhunt for the armed suspect, with Huang and her family urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Paulo Roberts said: "This is a brazen offence where the suspect has entered the property while armed with an unknown weapon and violated the sanctuary of the victims' home.

A Graff round white diamond ring. Picture: Met Police

"The suspect has stolen £10.4 million worth of jewellery, much of which is sentimental and unique in its design, and therefore easily identifiable.

"We urge anyone who was in the area of Avenue Road, NW8, and saw anything suspicious to please come forward.

"Also, if you have seen this jewellery since, someone has offered to sell you it, or you have any further information, then please also contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD reference 5775/07DEC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.