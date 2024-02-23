Millionaire philanthropist who called himself Boss jailed after drugging and raping boys and young men at home

Ian Elliott has been jailed. Picture: Sussex Police

By Kit Heren

A millionaire philanthropist has been sent to prison for drugging and raping boys and young men over more than 20 years.

Ian Elliott, 71, was a well-known local figure, as the chairman of the sports association and a member of social clubs near his home in East Sussex.

Elliott, who made his money from an offices supplies company, was known as 'Boss' or 'Boss man', and referred to himself those names too.

But Elliott was living a double life as a sexual predator, and was accused of committing 92 offences against six men between 1999 and 2021.

He would gain the trust of his victims, who were as young as 16, and their families - before attacking them.

Ian Elliott. Picture: Sussex Police

Elliott would give his victims drugs and alcohol to lower their guard, before raping and seriously sexually assaulting them.

He filmed many of the attacks himself. Police found the videos despite his attempts to destroy them.

Elliott was arrested in September 2022 and two months later was charged with 92 separate offences, including 13 rapes, three attempted rapes, 13 sexual assaults and 20 counts of voyeurism.

He pleaded guilty in November 2023 to 11 counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, 17 counts of voyeurism, eight sexual assaults, four counts of possession of Class A, B and C drugs, one count of causing actual bodily harm and one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

On Thursday Elliott was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with an additional five years to be spent on licence.He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be a registered sex offender for life.

The memory cards where the footage was stored. Picture: Sussex Police

The charges relate to four young men and boys between the ages of 16 and 28.

Sentencing Elliott, judge HHJ Gold said he had an "innate sense of superiority" over his victims, and had "not a trace of empathy."

One of Elliott's victims said: “Mr Elliott is now in prison because a couple of brave men decided to speak up. If I’ve learned one thing from this case, it’s to go with your instincts and don’t be afraid to speak up if you think abuse is happening.

"Whatever the outcome or however long the outcome takes, don’t let your abuser win. Pick up the phone and report them to the police or at the very least don’t keep it to yourself and tell someone.”

Detective Constable Victoria Ashworth Kirkby, from Sussex Police’s complex abuse unit, said: “I cannot commend each of these victims enough for the incredible courage and determination they have shown.

“They deserve immense credit for their strength and resilience, which was crucial in achieving this conviction. I would like to thank them for their support and perseverance throughout this investigation.

Ian Elliott was arrested in September 2022. Picture: Sussex Police

“Elliott has been convicted for his crimes but we believe he may have more victims. If you believe you or someone you know may be a victim, please report to us online or via 101, quoting Operation Ridge. You will be believed and supported and we will investigate.

“You can also report offences to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell, head of Sussex Police’s safeguarding investigations units, said: “Today’s sentence means that Ian Elliott will spend a significant amount of the rest of his life in prison.

"This is the only appropriate outcome given the multiple lives he has ruined as a result of his relentless campaign of sexual abuse, hidden behind the façade of a trustworthy pillar of his local community.

"I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the bravery of Elliott’s victims who came forward to help us bring him to justice. They will live with the effects of the horrendous abuse they have suffered for the rest of their lives.

"Today, Elliott had the chance to show genuine remorse to his victims in court. Instead, through his counsel, despite saying that he acknowledges the harm he has done he sought to pass the blame from himself onto them. Elliott is not sorry for what he did – he is just sorry that he got caught.

"Despite a wide-ranging, complex police investigation, we cannot be sure that there are not other unidentified victims of abuse perpetrated by Elliott and I would encourage anyone who does think that they have been a victim to contact police.”