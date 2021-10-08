Millions of people urged to book flu jab as it could kill 60,000 people this yearr

8 October 2021, 05:59

Millions of people are being urged to take up the flu jab
Millions of people are being urged to take up the flu jab. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The government is asking everyone to get the flu jab - as health officials say as many as 60,000 people could die from it this winter.

More than 35 million people can get the jab for free, and it's the first time it is being offered to secondary school students up to the age of 16

Experts have predicted flu and Covid-19 could push the NHS to breaking point this winter.

The Government has launched the biggest flu programme in its history, with more than 35 million people in England eligible for a free vaccine.

Covid booster jabs are also being rolled out, with around 1.7 million people given these third jabs so far and around 28 million people in England eligible.

The Covid booster must be given no earlier than six months after a second dose of any coronavirus vaccine, according to guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

As the weather gets cooler, experts are calling on people to take up the offer of a flu and/or Covid booster when the NHS contacts them, and not to delay having either jab.

In some regions, people may be offered the Covid jab in one arm and the flu vaccine in the other on the same day, although this will not be available in every area.

Last winter, there were very few hospital admissions for flu as people social distanced but the health service is braced for a big surge in the coming months due to a lack of population immunity, people meeting more indoors and cooler temperatures helping the virus spread.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: "This year we are rolling out the largest flu vaccine programme in our history, alongside the new Covid-19 booster vaccine rollout; both are important to provide vital protection not only to yourself, but also your loved ones while also helping to ease pressure on the NHS.

"The Covid-19 vaccine programme is a fantastic example of how successful vaccination programmes can be - with around 130,000 lives saved.

"It is vital we continue that incredible progress with all those eligible ensuring they get both their flu and Covid-19 booster injections as soon as they are invited."

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said "Not many people got flu last year because of Covid-19 restrictions, so there isn't as much natural immunity in our communities as usual.

"We will see flu circulate this winter; it might be higher than usual and that makes it a significant public health concern.

"Covid-19 will still be circulating and with more people mixing indoors, sadly some increases are possible.

"For the first time we will have Covid-19 and flu co-circulating. We need to take this seriously and defend ourselves and the NHS by getting the annual flu jab and the Covid-19 booster when called.

"Both these viruses are serious: they can both spread easily, cause hospitalisation and they can both be fatal. It is really important that people get their vaccines as soon as they can."

More than 80% of people aged 65 and over had their flu jab last year - exceeding a global target of 75%. The NHS has set an ambition to reach at least 85% of this group this flu season.

It also hopes to reach at least 75% of people with underlying health conditions, such as asthma and heart disease, at least 75% of pregnant women and at least 70% of eligible children.

Those not eligible for a free flu jab can make an appointment for a paid-for dose at pharmacies.

All frontline health and social care workers will also be offered a flu jab, with an ambition that at least 85% will accept.

A report in the summer from Academy of Medical Sciences assessed how the triple threat of coronavirus, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) might affect the NHS this winter.

It found that hospital admissions and deaths from flu and RSV could be more than double those seen in a normal year, leading to as many as 60,000 flu deaths and 40,000 children in hospital with RSV.

A recent survey of 3,000 people for ministers found that nearly one third (32%) were unaware that flu and Covid-19 can circulate at the same time.

A quarter (26%) did not know that flu can be fatal and over half (55%) underestimated the number of people who die from flu in an average year in England (which is approximately 11,000).

NHS deputy vaccination programme lead Dr Nikki Kanani said: "Flu and Covid-19 both cost lives and the increased threat from the two deadly viruses this winter makes it even more important for people to continue sticking to good habits like washing their hands regularly.

"It's important anyone eligible comes forward for a flu vaccine as soon as possible and books in their booster when they are invited - the vaccines are safe, effective and the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones this winter."

One flu jab manufacturer has reported a one to two-week delay in delivering vaccines to the NHS but health leaders say they are unaware of other delays.

People can book their free NHS flu vaccine via pharmacies or they can wait for their GP surgery to contact them.

Those eligible for a coronavirus booster jab are being told to wait until they are contacted, although health and social care workers can book one online via the NHS website.

Earlier this week, Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) from Imperial College London, said the UK does not have much "headroom" for rising Covid-19 cases before the NHS becomes "heavily stressed".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The military have been called in to help the ambulance service.

Armed forces deployed to support Welsh Ambulance Service under growing pressure

Only seven countries are left on the red list.

Travel rules explained: Which countries are on the red list and when will PCR tests end?

A man who claimed to be a police officer and tried to "arrest" a woman has been jailed.

Man who pretended to be police officer to 'arrest' woman jailed

The red list has been slashed to seven countries.

Travel update: Red list slashed to just seven countries

Mike Ashley's ownership of Newcastle United has come to an end.

Premier League approves takeover of Mike Ashley's Newcastle United

He was caught on video disguised as a woman, wearing a fat suit, before throwing acid over his ex.

'Jealous' man who wore fat suit to disguise himself as woman jailed for acid attack on ex

Filling stations in London and the South-East are running dry more quickly.

Fuel industry says recovery 'not quick enough' as pumps left dry in London and South-East

NatWest is the first financial institution in the UK to face prosecution under money laundering laws

NatWest facing £340m fine after historic money laundering prosecution

Metropolitan Police launched an investigation for the missing cousins

Teenage girls reported missing found safe as man arrested over human trafficking

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has spoken out against Insulate Britain's method of protest

Traffic-blocking eco-mob are 'putting people off' climate issues, Sadiq tells LBC

Mr Khan said he wouldn't have anyone with a nickname like 'The Rapist' in his employment

Sadiq Khan: I wouldn’t have someone nicknamed ‘the rapist’ working for me

The source code of Twitch was posted online

Twitch data breach: What you need to know

Nadhim Zahawi defended Boris Johnson's conference speech

'He doesn't need to announce everything': Zahawi defends PM's conference speech

Exclusive
Renaming streets with links to the slave trade could cost councils hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Renaming streets in wake of BLM could cost hundreds of thousands, LBC reveals

Exclusive
Children are being asked to wear face masks to school again.

Schools bring back masks as Covid cases soar amongst pupils

Energy bills could soar by 30 per cent by next year.

Energy crisis: Govt adviser warns there is 'no quick fix' as gas prices spiral

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson said he would address the "underlying issues" in society at the Conservative Party Conference.

Boris Johnson faces backlash over ‘economically illiterate’ conference speech
A Brighton and Hove Albion player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Brighton and Hove Albion footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Prince Andrew's lawyers will receive a copy of a 2009 settlement.

Prince Andrew lawyers to see confidential settlement that could end civil lawsuit
The petition for the Night Tube to reopen has been launched following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Thousands sign petition for Night Tube to reopen to keep women safe after Everard murder
Sir Peter Bottomley believes MPs should earn the same as GPs.

Tory MP describes 'grim' struggle of living on £82k a year as he asks for raise
Travel advice for 32 countries has been dropped by the UK government.

Red list set to be slashed as Govt lifts travel advice for 32 countries
Sheikh Mohammed vehemently denied the findings.

Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone with multimillion-pound spyware, High Court finds
Matthew Boorman was killed in the series of stabbings.

Man who died in Tewkesbury stabbing named by police

Boris Johnson with wife Carrie after Wednesday's speech

Boris Johnson: Six key takeaways from his keynote conference speech
The World Health Organisation has approved the use of a malaria vaccine.

First malaria vaccine to be rolled out to children in Africa after historic breakthrough

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years
Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projections, says IFS Director

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projected, says IFS Director
The broadcaster was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andrew Neil's withering take on Boris Johnsons party conference speech
'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut
'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'
Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police