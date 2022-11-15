'Mindless vandalism': Remembrance wreaths destroyed in arson attack on war memorial

15 November 2022, 07:08

The torching of the remembrance wreaths has been condemned as an act of 'mindless vandalism'
The torching of the remembrance wreaths has been condemned as an act of 'mindless vandalism'. Picture: AuldEdinburgh/TikTok

By Asher McShane

Vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to people who fell fighting for their country have been condemned as "sickening and disgraceful".

Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.

But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o'clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and the memorial damaged.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Utterly beyond comprehension that someone would vandalise a war memorial on Remembrance Day - sickening and disgraceful.

"I hope those responsible are identified and brought to justice."

And Edinburgh's Lord Provost Robert Aldridge hit out at those behind the vandalism, and blasted it as "disgusting and disrespectful".

"We remain at a loss for the reasons someone could do something like this which has caused a lot of upset for everyone who respects the memories of all who serve their country," he said.

"Yesterday it was my honour to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Edinburgh to remember those who served and sacrificed so much.

"The vandalism discovered this morning, not only to the recently laid wreaths but also Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance, is disgusting and disrespectful".

As well as Ms Sturgeon and Mr Aldridge, groups from across Edinburgh laid wreaths at the memorial.

Members of the three branches of the Armed Forces marched down the Royal Mile before the short service, led by Rev Calum MacLeod, at the memorial overlooked by St Giles' Cathedral.

Scottish Conservative Lothians MSP Miles Briggs said: "This mindless act of vandalism is an absolutely appalling insult towards our fallen war heroes.

"It is totally disgraceful that, less than 24 hours after typically poignant Remembrance Sunday services in the capital, moronic idiots would engage in burning tributes that had been laid for our soldiers.

"It is a show of total disrespect towards those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

The burnt remains have been cleaned up. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.14am to reports of the blaze.

A spokesman said: "Operations control mobilised one fire appliance to the scene where a fire affecting a number of wreaths had been extinguished prior to arrival."

Chief Inspector Murray Tait, local area commander, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing after poppy wreaths were set on fire at the war memorial in High Street, Edinburgh, around 5am on Monday November 14.

"Officers are carrying out inquiries and gathering CCTV footage to find out more information on whoever is responsible.

"I utterly condemn this appalling act of vandalism, especially at this time of year when remembrance services have just been held across the country."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A farmer has blamed the egg shortages on supermarkets

Egg shortages in supermarkets as shops warn of rationing - with farmer blaming supermarkets for not paying enough

Licypriya Kangujam confronted Zac Goldsmith at Cop27

Zac Goldsmith brands XR 'bullies' in row over 11-year-old activist confronting him at Cop27

Rebekah Vardy (right) has claimed she was framed in the Wagatha Christie scandal

I was framed in Wagatha Christie case and Coleen stories are still being leaked, claims Rebekah Vardy

Population growth is largely driven by just a few countries

World population hits 8 billion, with Asia and sub-Saharan Africa seeing rapid growth

Exclusive
Kerry Jones says she sleeps with a sledgehammer because she is afraid of cross-Channel migrants

'I sleep with a sledgehammer next to my bed after a migrant tried to break into my garden'

Sue Baker has died aged 67

Tributes paid to Sue Baker, trailblazing former Top Gear presenter who died aged 67 of motor neurone disease

Tesco customers said there was a queue of over 270,000 people this morning waiting for a Christmas booking slot

Over 275,000 people join online queue for Tesco Christmas delivery slot as booking service goes live

Killer David Norris was slashed in the face in an attack in prison, it is reported

Stephen Lawrence’s racist murderer David Norris scarred for life after prison attack

Rishi Sunak spoke out over Putin's lack of attendance at the G20

'Get out of Ukraine now and end this barbaric war:' Rishi Sunak confronts Russian foreign minister Lavrov at G20

Rishi Sunak has said pensioners are "at the forefront of my mind"

Pensioners to escape brutal spending cuts as Sunak set to raise living wage in boost for poorest

Matt Hancock faced his sixth trial

Matt Hancock struggles in sixth Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celeb as he faces snakes and critters in underground pit

Charles said the aim of the increase was to "ensure continued efficiency of public business"

King Charles snubs Andrew and Harry as he asks for Princess Anne and Prince Edward to become stand-ins

A man found the cheque at the train station

Man who found lost Haribo cheque for £4m rewarded with just six bags of sweets

ITV I'm A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas is unnaware co-star Jonnie Irwin is terminally ill

I'm A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas ‘has no idea’ her co-star Jonnie Irwin has terminal cancer, as ITV bosses withhold news

The Ice Wharf in Camden where the incidents allegedly happened

Met officer allegedly told colleague: ‘why do you wear a top like that if you don’t want me to look at them?’

Robert Massey pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Forrest

Man who walked free from court after assaulting girlfriend kills her weeks later in brutal attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police still hunting for woman in bright pink trousers spotted leaving 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office
Britain’s top A&E doctor has warned the NHS is “really going backwards”

Emergency departments 'running on fumes' as Britain’s top A&E doctor warns the NHS is ‘going backwards’
Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock will be buried alive on tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity as odd's revealed on him becoming the King of the Jungle
Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Man who 'drunkenly stole a digger and smashed it into a house and two cars before ordering McDonalds' appears in court
Riley will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on December 19.

Serving Lancashire PC charged with attempted murder at Manchester Premier Inn

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met face-to-face for the first time at the G20 summit

Joe Biden says US and China have 'responsibility to manage our differences' as he meets Xi Jinping
Cristiano Ronaldo criticised Manchester United on Monday

Manchester United 'to take legal advice' before replying to incendiary Cristiano Ronaldo claims
Jeremy Hunt is set to make his Autumn Statement later this week

Autumn Budget 2022: When is it and what it means for you

Iain Duncan Smith said he feared for his wife (right)

Iain Duncan Smith 'feared for wife' after traffic cone was slammed on his head at Tory conference, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tories

The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

Broker digs at Jeremy Hunt

Broker delivers harsh dig to Jeremy Hunt ahead of Thursday's autumn statement

Sangita schools caller

Sangita Myska schools caller who brands migrants 'criminals'

We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

founder of menovest

Nick Ferrari slams Met terror chief for wearing 'menopause vest', as creator defends him

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

This caller 'resents' refugees being given amenities

This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

Ben Kentish Talks to teacher about austerity

'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money
Ben Kentish talks to veteran who was denied pension

'I just feel used ... I'm worth nothing': This emotional veteran recounts his denial of pension

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit