Mine collapse in northern China makes trucks look like ants as 48 remain missing

Alxa, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. 24th Feb, 2023. Rescuers work with a radar at a collapsed coal mine in Alxa Left Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Picture: Xinhua / Alamy Stock Photo

By Chay Quinn

A devastating mine collapse in Inner Mongolia killed six and left 48 missing - with footage from the disaster making trucks look like ants in a staggering display.

The mine, which is operated by local company Xinjing Coal Mining Co, collapsed on Wednesday leaving a landslide of rock which left dozens buried by debris.

Six people were pulled out of the rubble alive by authorities, it was reported on Thursday.

In staggering footage posted to Twitter by journalist Nilofar Ayoubi, the avalanche of debris can be seen sweeping the heavy-duty trucks aside effortlessly.

Ms Ayoubi captioned the video: "A huge collapse of a coal mine in Inner Mongolia, northern China, and trucks can be seen as if they were ants due to the magnitude of the collapse that buried dozens of them.



"6 Dead, 48 people are missing, and a search is underway for them."

Authorities in the semi-autonomous Inner Mongolia region has launched an urgent review of open-pit mines in the hopes to avoid subsequent disasters.

Li Zhongzeng, head of the town of Alxa League, told Reuters that aid the rescue mission was difficult due to the threat of more landslides, and rescue plans include layered excavation and trapezoidal descending methods from both sides of the mountain.

China has been working to boost coal output in recent months, which has led to an uptick in mining-related deaths in the authoritarian state.

Data released by China's National Mining Safety Administration showed accidents had reached a six-year high of 245 in 2022 - double the number experienced in 2021.