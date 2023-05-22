Mini-heatwave incoming as Britain predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week with temperatures as high as 25C

Britain is predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week, with temperatures set to rise as high as 25C as a heatwave sweeps the country. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Britain is predicted to be hotter than Morocco this week, with temperatures set to rise as high as 25C as a mini-heatwave sweeps the country.

Forecasters have predicted that Thursday will be the hottest day the year, with sun lovers treated to highs of 25C in the southwest of England.

According to the Met Office temperatures could be higher than parts of Morocco, which is seeing temperatures below the average for this point in the year.

The national weather service estimates that its capital Rabat will see the mercury rise as high as 24C while Casablanca be up to 22C on Thursday.

The warm weather is expected to run through the weekend and into the first week of June, coinciding with the bank holiday and the start of the half-term break.

Britain saw its highest temperature of the year over the weekend with a high of 23.3C recorded in Porthmadog, Wales.

Sunny spells saw many brits headed to parks and gardens this weekend after a few weeks of wet weather.

Britain is expected to be hotter than parts of Morocco this week. Picture: Alamy

Looking forward to the weather ahead, a Met Office spokesperson told MailOnline: "Temperatures are forecast to gradually increase to 24C potentially 25C by Thursday and 24C for Friday.

"Highs this week will be in eastern Wales, the West Midlands, south-west of England. We have an onshore breeze in the south-east, which will keep temperatures slightly lower here."

But temperatures could rise as high as 24C in London by the end of this week, despite the breeze, while other parts of the UK, are predicted to experience temperatures in the low 20s as far north as southern Scotland, with the east coast feeling cooler at around 16C to 18C.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to as high as 25C this week. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters have said that night-time temperatures will remain chilly throughout May, with the possibility of frost in rural areas tomorrow evening.

Tom Morgan, an operational meteorologist at the Met Office, told the Telegraph it looks like the warm weather will continue.

"The rest of May looks predominantly settled, largely dry and often sunny," he said.

"The temperatures look to be a little bit warmer than average for the rest of the month. Early forecasts for June show an initial continuation of the warm weather."

Forecasters have said the warm weather is expected to continue. Picture: Alamy

The weather on Monday is predicted to be dry and sunny, but will begin cloudy in Scotland tomorrow, with light wet weather expected in the west before sunny spells.

It will remain settled for the rest of the week, with more warm weather predicted in the south, but with more clouds and patchy rain in the northwest.