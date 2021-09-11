Minister refuses to apologise for swearing at 'Stop Brexit Man'

11 September 2021, 10:29 | Updated: 11 September 2021, 10:49

Steve Bray received some choice words as he followed Nigel Adams in Westminster
Steve Bray received some choice words as he followed Nigel Adams in Westminster. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A minister has refused to apologise but admitted he did use "colourful language" after being filmed swearing at the pro-EU campaigner "Stop Brexit Man".

Nigel Adams was filmed as he was followed in Westminster by Steve Bray, a remain activist who became known for repeatedly shouting "Stop Brexit" outside Parliament.

In footage posted to Twitter, the visibly annoyed Selby MP, who serves as a Foreign Office minister, rounds on Mr Bray and says: "I'm really not interested in talking to an odd bloke with a top hat on, chasing me down the street.

"Why don't you talk to your MP and f*** off? You're getting on my nerves."

Mr Bray claims he is holding Mr Adams and MPs to account and adds: "I'm annoying because I want to hold you to account and you don’t like it."

Read more: UK faces two year 'perfect storm' of Brexit and Covid staff shortages

Read more: Wetherspoons, IKEA and 100,000 pigs: Who has been affected by Brexit supply chain issues?

Nigel Adams, pictured on the left, told Mr Bray to f*** off
Nigel Adams, pictured on the left, told Mr Bray to f*** off. Picture: Alamy

The two continue to exchange words before Mr Bray leaves Mr Adams and allows him to walk on.

Mr Bray gained recognition for bellowing out his anti-Brexit mantra, and his eccentric attire, complete with a blue top hat.

A spokesman for Mr Adams said: "The gentleman in the blue top hat who Mr Adams directed some colourful language towards is a well-known political activist known as 'Stop Brexit Man'.

"He has spent the last few years harassing, following and hurling abuse at elected parliamentarians as well as interrupting journalists, preventing some from doing their job of reporting the news and conducting interviews.

"Mr Adams' remarks no doubt reflect those of many democratic representatives trying to deliver on the will of the people and others seeking to go about their business who have been harassed or had their work disrupted by this individual and his handful of followers."

