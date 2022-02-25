Miracle rescue after 'Russian tank' swerved to crush civilian car driver in Kiev

25 February 2022, 10:39 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 11:30

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a civilian is miraculously plucked from his car alive after it was crushed by a tank driver on the streets of Kiev.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Video footage emerged which is said to show a Russian strela tank swerving to run over the car which was travelling in the opposite direction on a road in the Obolon district of the city.

The clip, filmed from a distance, makes it impossible to make out the exact vehicle but it clearly shows the military hardware swerving quickly towards the black civilian car, running over it and leaving it completely flattened.

It is unclear who was controlling the armoured vehicle, but there are claims the vehicle was in fact a Ukrainian piece of hardware which had been hijacked by Russian troops.

The civilian was miraculously pulled alive from the crushed vehicle
The civilian was miraculously pulled alive from the crushed vehicle. Picture: Social Media

Miraculously, the car's sole occupant, an elderly man - was plucked from the wreckage apparently unscathed after a group of people rushed to his rescue.

A senior adviser to Belarusian human rights activist and democratic politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya posted the video footage online, writing: "In Ukraine, a Russian tank had driven over the civilian car. Terrifying footage. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine."

Minutes later, the adviser, Franak Viacorka, posted further pictures showing the dazed victim sitting in the remains of the crushed car, apparently with only minor injuries.

The tank was seen swerving to crush the vehicle
The tank was seen swerving to crush the vehicle. Picture: Social Media

"A Ukrainian senior man in a car hit by the Russian tank survived!" he posted.

A group of Ukrainian civilians can be seen rushing to his rescue in further footage, bending and breaking apart the remains of the crushed car to free the elderly occupant.

People rushed to free the elderly man from the crushed car
People rushed to free the elderly man from the crushed car. Picture: Twitter

"The invaders ran over a civilian car with military equipment in Obolon. There was a man inside," a social media post states.

"The man whose car was rammed and crushed by alleged Russian strela has been rescued," a further post on Twitter said.

The man appeared dazed but survived the terrifying incident
The man appeared dazed but survived the terrifying incident. Picture: Twitter

There were accusations levelled that the video showed Russian troops committing a war crime.

The footage emerged after fierce fighting with Russian troops descending on parts of Ukraine's capital Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded tougher sanctions and support fending off the Russian invasion as Kyiv was hit by air strikes.

Pictures shared by a Belarusian official showed the dazed victim trapped in the car alive
Pictures shared by a Belarusian official showed the dazed victim trapped in the car alive. Picture: Twitter

Mr Zelensky also called for allies to provide "effective counteraction" against Moscow's advances after holding talks with Boris Johnson on Friday morning.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister pledged further support "in the coming days" after the president updated him on the "terrible developments" in the Ukrainian capital.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said more than 450 Russian troops had been killed, as a fierce resistance meant Moscow "failed" on the main objective on the first day of fighting.

Mr Johnson and Mr Zelensky spoke after Kyiv was hit by "horrific rocket strikes" and fighting reached the outskirts of the capital overnight.

After the call, the president said Ukraine "needs the support of partners more than ever".

"We demand effective counteraction to the Russian Federation. Sanctions must be further strengthened," Mr Zelensky added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Energy and petrol prices set to soar

Energy bills set to hit £3,000 and petrol could reach £1.70 a litre due to Russia crisis

Higher radiation levels have been detected after Russia seized Chernobyl, Ukraine's parliament says

Ukraine alerts world to higher radiation levels after Russia seizes Chernobyl

All of the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island lost their lives

Ukrainian troops on Snake Island tell Russian ship to 'f*** yourself' before being killed

Three US cops found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights

Three US cops found guilty of civil rights charges in George Floyd killing

Harry and Megan condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine

Harry and Meghan condemn Russian invasion and declare they 'stand with Ukraine'

Ben Wallace said Russia had failed on invasion day one and had taken hundreds of casualties

Russia 'failed its invasion objectives' on day one as Ukraine mounts fierce fightback

Live
Kyiv's residents are being urged to take up arms against the Russians

Live updates: Fierce battle for Kyiv as residents take up arms to repel Russians

Over 130 people have died and protests have erupted all over the world after Putin invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning

Ukraine: 'Hundreds killed' and Russian forces march on Kiev as invasion enters day two

A report has found the criminal justice system is failing victims of rape

Rape victims 'continually and systemically failed' by justice system, watchdog finds

Anti-war protesters were being arrested in large numbers in cities in Russia

Thousands of people in cities across Russia defy Putin and join anti-war protests

Protests have taken place across the globe as Putin invades Ukraine

'Stop Putin' protests erupt around the world as people show solidarity with Ukraine

Ministers have ended the 'pills by post' abortion scheme

'Pills by post' home abortion scheme to be axed

Daughter starved to death by her mum

Mum who slowly starved her daughter to death in squalid bedroom jailed for nine years

Fuel prices in the UK are already at record levels

UK petrol and diesel prices surge as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Putin warned outside nations they would 'face consequences'

Putin warns of 'consequences greater than any faced in history' if West intervenes

Images lay the cost of Putin's invasion on ordinary people

First photos from the Ukraine frontline: Harrowing images of Russia's invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jens Stoltenberg

Nato leaders meet to reassure allies near Russia and Ukraine

Indonesia Earthquake

Damage and deaths reported after 6.2 magnitude quake off Indonesia coast
The Pope

Pope cancels Florence visit and Ash Wednesday events due to acute knee pain
Ukrainian firefighters look at fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv

Explosions and gunfire in Kyiv as Russian invasion heads towards Ukraine capital
A plane

Russia bans UK flights over its air space in retaliation to British sanctions
A shelter construction covers the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine

Officials say Russia is in control of Chernobyl site

A man inspects damage at a building following a rocket attack on Kyiv

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in

Car burning after an explosion

Ukraine warns of ‘subversive groups’ in Kyiv as US flags potential siege of city
Vladimir Putin

Propaganda and fake videos of Ukraine invasion bombard users

Sean Penn attends the World Premiere of The Gunman

Sean Penn currently in Ukraine working on documentary about Russian invasion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'
Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police