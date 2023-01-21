Miss Wales rushed to hospital with 'broken neck and pelvis' after horror crash that closed motorway for hours

Miss Wales Darcey Corria. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

A Welsh beauty queen is in hospital with "serious injuries" after a crash on the M4 that saw the motorway closed for hours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Darcey Corria, who won the Miss Wales competition in 2022, is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales after the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening.

The black rights advocate, 21, was expected to compete for the Miss Wales title again this year.

Miss Corria, from Barry, is thought to have suffered a broken pelvis in the crash and two broken bones in her neck.

A spokeswoman for Miss Wales said: "Event organisers at Miss Wales, as well as her family, are hopeful and confident that she will still be able to do this thanks to the incredible team of medics at UHW and her own personal determination."

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "We are dealing with a serious road traffic collision which happened on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 motorway between junctions 35 (Pencoed) and 36 (Sarn) which was reported at 6pm this evening.

"Because of the nature of the collision it has been necessary to close the carriageway completely while investigations have been continuing.

"A female has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales with what are described as serious injuries."