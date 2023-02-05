Missing Constance Marten and sex offender partner 'camping in Sussex countryside with newborn'

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

A missing aristocrat and her sex-offender partner are believed to have been camping in the Sussex countryside with their newborn baby.

Constance Marten, 35, has lived an isolated life with her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, since they met in 2016.

The couple and their newborn went missing in early January and none of them have had any medical attention since.

A £10,000 reward was previously offered in the hunt for information on the trio's whereabouts - an offer which is still on the table - the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said it had received around 300 calls in the operation to find the pair and their baby, but "sadly they have not led to the couple and their baby being found".

It reiterated its appeals for information, stating that concern for the wellbeing of all three "continues to grow".

CCTV from Cantercrow Hill on 8 Jan. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Met’s East Area Command said: “Previous appeals have resulted in around 300 calls from members of the public, but sadly they have not led to the couple and their baby being found.

“While we are very grateful to everyone who has already called, we still need to hear from anyone who has seen the couple since Sunday, 8 January and we are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that leads to the family being found.

“I am appealing in particular to people who may have spent time in the countryside near Newhaven and elsewhere in Sussex to think carefully as to whether they may have seen Constance and Mark over the past four weeks.

"Given the time that's passed they may have travelled on, so I also need to hear from anyone who may have seen them further afield."

Addressing Constance and Mark directly Det Supt Basford said: "Constance and Mark, your baby has spent the first month of its short life exposed to the elements when it should be safe and warm and, most importantly, seen by medics.

"After a month you must be running low on cash. Please pick up the phone and let us know, at the very least, that you are okay.

"We are ready to come to you and see that you and the baby get medical attention."

Flower and Dean Walk - after dumping the pram. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The police search for the family was sparked when officers were called to a burning car on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on January 5.

The couple had abandoned the car when it broke down and took a taxi to Liverpool, and from there to Harwich in Essex, it emerged.

Since then they have been seen in east London, before travelling to north London and then on to Newhaven, East Sussex.

In east London they bought camping gear and had a pram, but dumped the buggy in Flower and Dean Walk near Brick Lane shortly before midnight on Saturday January 7.

Anyone with information has been urged to call the incident room on 020 7175 0785 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.