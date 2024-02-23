Missing five-year-old girl found dead in London canal after she disappeared from home

The girl, five, was found in the water near her home on Wharf Road in Islington. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A five-year-old girl has died after disappearing from her London home.

The girl was found in the canal near her home in Islington, north London just 10 minutes after she went missing.

She was given CPR at the scene before being taken to hospital but was pronounced dead at around 7pm on Saturday, the Met police said.

A spokesman said: “"At 4.13pm on Saturday, 17 February we received a report that a five-year-old girl was missing from her home in Wharf Road, N1. Officers responded and carried out a search of the area. At 4.24pm the girl was found in a nearby canal.

"Officers and members of the public rescued her from the water and officers carried out CPR. Paramedics were called and the girl was taken to hospital where she sadly died at around 7pm that evening.

"Her family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. Our enquiries are ongoing, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious."