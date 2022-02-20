Home Office probes 'racist messages' sent by firm's immigration staff

The messages allegedly included remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A firm paid to escort migrants to detention centres is being investigated by the Home Office over allegations of racist WhatsApp texts sent by its staff.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The messages allegedly made by immigration staff at Mitie include remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel, according to The Sunday Mirror.

Mitie, which is paid by the Home Office, said the allegations were brought to its attention by a whistleblower.

Staff subject to the complaints have been suspended pending the results of the investigation, the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Leaked docs show wealthy Tory donors put on PM's 'secret advisory board' during pandemic

READ MORE: Revealed: PM's 'living with Covid' plan as restrictions end next week

It added that the WhatsApp group was "not a company channel".

"There is no place for racism, bullying, or discrimination in our business and we encourage our colleagues to raise any concerns via our whistleblowing procedures so that we can take appropriate action," a spokesperson for Mitie said.

"We know it can take courage to challenge unacceptable behaviour, and this is something we encourage all of our colleagues to do, so we appreciate this issue being brought to our attention.

"As soon as we were made aware we commenced an investigation which is ongoing. In light of the seriousness of the allegations, we have suspended those colleagues about whom complaints have been made, pending the outcome of the investigation."

The Home Office said the allegations are also being investigated by the department's Professional Standards Unit.

"The Home Office is investigating the allegations relating to Mitie staff's behaviour and conduct", a Home Office spokesperson said.

"Mitie will update the Immigration Minister update next week on the steps being taken to ensure the highest standards are always met and that individuals in their care are treated with dignity and respect."