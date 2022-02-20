Home Office probes 'racist messages' sent by firm's immigration staff

20 February 2022, 17:32 | Updated: 20 February 2022, 17:40

The messages allegedly included remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel
The messages allegedly included remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A firm paid to escort migrants to detention centres is being investigated by the Home Office over allegations of racist WhatsApp texts sent by its staff.

The messages allegedly made by immigration staff at Mitie include remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel, according to The Sunday Mirror.

Mitie, which is paid by the Home Office, said the allegations were brought to its attention by a whistleblower.

Staff subject to the complaints have been suspended pending the results of the investigation, the company said in a statement.

It added that the WhatsApp group was "not a company channel".

"There is no place for racism, bullying, or discrimination in our business and we encourage our colleagues to raise any concerns via our whistleblowing procedures so that we can take appropriate action," a spokesperson for Mitie said.

"We know it can take courage to challenge unacceptable behaviour, and this is something we encourage all of our colleagues to do, so we appreciate this issue being brought to our attention.

"As soon as we were made aware we commenced an investigation which is ongoing. In light of the seriousness of the allegations, we have suspended those colleagues about whom complaints have been made, pending the outcome of the investigation."

The Home Office said the allegations are also being investigated by the department's Professional Standards Unit.

"The Home Office is investigating the allegations relating to Mitie staff's behaviour and conduct", a Home Office spokesperson said.

"Mitie will update the Immigration Minister update next week on the steps being taken to ensure the highest standards are always met and that individuals in their care are treated with dignity and respect."

Body is removed from burning ferry

Body found and and survivor rescued as ferry continues to burn off Corfu
Naftali Bennett

Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists to enter country

Pope Francis

Pope Francis: Health workers are heroes every day – not just in the pandemic
A Ukrainian soldier smoking

Russia extends military exercises in Belarus as tensions mount over Ukraine
Gabriel Bach

Adolf Eichmann trial prosecutor dies aged 94

Covid patients

Hong Kong Covid controls may be tightened further

Ukrainian soldier

Shelling hits eastern Ukraine amid escalating fears of Russian invasion
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president seeks talks with Putin amid fears of imminent invasion
Tourists in Pompeii

New Pompeii treasures uncovered in work to shore-up excavations
A trucker removes a flag of Canada from the hood of their vehicle as truckers prepare to drive away after participating in a blockade on Metcalfe Street in Ottawa, Ontario

Canada’s protests settle down but could echo in politics

