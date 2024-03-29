Conservatives accused of 'cronyism' after donor who gave £5 million given knighthood in surprise honours list

29 March 2024, 08:19

Mohamed Mansour has been awarded a knighthood
Mohamed Mansour has been awarded a knighthood. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The government has sparked accusations of cronyism by awarding a knighthood to a donor who gave the party £5 million last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mohamed Mansour, a former Egyptian government minister, was knighted in a surprise honours list that also included a knighthood for Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, and a damehood for Emma Thomas, the film's producer and his wife.

Several Conservative MPs and the founder of an artificial intelligence company were also given knighthoods and damehoods.

The surprise honours list, announced on Thursday evening ahead of the Easter weekend, raised eyebrows and may lead to speculation about a snap election in the summer.

The award of a knighthood to Mr Mansour, a senior Treasurer of the party, sparked immediate criticism from the opposition parties.

Read more: Grime star Wiley forfeits MBE for 'bringing the honours system into disrepute' years after anti-Semitic Tweets

Read more: Dame Shirley Bassey, Sajid Javid and leading Lionesses among New Year Honours recipients

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Labour's Anneliese Dodds said Mr Sunak awarding Mr Mansour a knighthood was "disrespectful" to the office of Prime Minister.

"This is either the arrogant act of an entitled man who’s stopped caring what the public thinks, or the demob-happy self-indulgence of someone who doesn’t expect to be prime minister much longer.

"Either way, it shows a blatant disrespect for the office he should feel privileged to hold."

Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, who are challenging the Conservatives from the right, called the knighthood "toxic Tory cronyism".

Mohamed Mansour
Mohamed Mansour. Picture: Alamy

"Nation is sick of it," he added. "Knighthood for mega donor in unexpected honours list. Whole thing stinks like rotting fish, from the head."

Downing Street sources cited the extensive charity work of Mr Mansour, a naturalised British citizen.

He has supported charities including the King’s Foundation and a Covid-19 victims' memorial.

He was given his knighthood for services to “business, charity and political service”.

Mr Mansour served in the government of Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian president who left office in the Arab Spring. He was a transport minister from 2006-2009.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas were awarded aknighthood and a damehood respectively
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas were awarded aknighthood and a damehood respectively. Picture: Alamy

Salma Shah, a former Conservative, special adviser, told LBC that there could be several reasons for the surprise honours list.

"You could say that we're heading towards the solution and so he needs to get his honours through," she said.

"You could say that this is perhaps a way to do some policy management, to thank people for their public service, perhaps make them feel a little bit happier and agitate against the Prime Minister less."

Creative Industries Honours

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

• Emma Thomas Nolan; Film producer. For Services to Film.

Knight Bachelor

• Christopher Nolan CBE; Filmmaker. For Services to Film.

Honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

• Ted Sarandos; Co-Chief Executive Officer of Netflix. For services to Creative Industries.

Technology & Artificial Intelligence Honours

Knight Bachelor

• Dr Demis Hassabis CBE FRS FREng FRSA; CEO and Co-Founder of DeepMind. For Services to Artificial Intelligence.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

• Matthew Clifford MBE; Co-Founder of Entrepreneur First, Adviser to His Majesty’s Government on Artificial Intelligence and Chair of Advanced Research and Invention Agency. For Services to Artificial Intelligence.

• Ian Hogarth; Chair of the Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute. For Services to Artificial Intelligence.

Political Honours

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

• Harriett Baldwin MP; Member of Parliament (MP) for West Worcestershire. Formerly Minister of State for Africa and International Development. Currently Chair of the Treasury Select Committee. For Public and Parliamentary Service.

• Tracey Crouch CBE MP; Member of Parliament (MP) for Chatham and Aylesford. Formerly Minister for Sport, Civil Society and Loneliness. For Public and Parliamentary Service.

Knight Bachelor

• Philip Davies MP; Member of Parliament (MP) for Shipley. For Public and Parliamentary Service.

• Mohamed Mansour; Businessman, Philanthropist and Senior Treasurer of the Conservative Party. For Business, Charity and Political Service.

• The Rt Hon Mark Spencer MP; Minister of State for Food, Farming and Fisheries and Member of Parliament (MP) for Sherwood. For Public and Parliamentary Service.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

• Gregory Campbell MP; Member of Parliament (MP) for East Londonderry, and the Democratic Unionist Party Spokesperson for International Development. For Public and Parliamentary Service

Privy Council

• Lord (Iain) Armstrong - Judge of the Supreme Courts of Scotland

• Lord (John) Beckett - Judge of the Supreme Courts of Scotland

• Stephen Flynn MP - Leader of the Scottish National Party in the House of Commons

• Vaughan Gething MS – First Minister of Wales (Labour)

• Gavin Robinson MP - Deputy Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party

• Owen Thompson MP – Member of the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament (SNP)

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Justin Welby recalled his experience of coping with his father's drinking as a teenager.

‘It was utterly isolating’: Archbishop of Canterbury recalls harrowing experience of growing up with his alcoholic father
More than 2 million drivers are set to hit the road on Good Friday.

Easter Carmageddon: Over two million drivers to hit the road on Good Friday after Storm Nelson travel chaos

Michael Gove has slammed the water firm as a 'disgrace'.

Thames Water bosses branded a ‘disgrace’ as Michael Gove tells firm ‘not to punish consumers’ for its failings

South Africa Bus Crash

Girl, 8, the sole survivor as 45 die in bus crash off South Africa bridge

A spokesman has denied reports the sausage dog could be banned.

The wurst news is over: Germany denies claims of sausage dog ban

Israel Palestinians Britain Aid

UN top court orders Israel to open more land crossings into Gaza

Greece Confidence Vote

Greece’s government survives no-confidence motion called over rail disaster

A council has had to apologise following the incident.

Fury as parents offered version of school class photo without complex needs pupils

Conjoined twin who shot to fame with sister on The Oprah Winfrey Show marries army veteran in private ceremony

Conjoined twin who shot to fame with sister on The Oprah Winfrey Show marries army veteran in private ceremony

Israel Palestinians UN Security Council

Russia ‘abolishes’ monitoring of sanctions on North Korea with UN veto

Firefighters at the scene of a bus crash in Limpopo

Bus falls from bridge in South Africa and erupts into flames, killing at least 45 and leaving child, 8, as lone survivor

Music-Green Day UN

Green Day to headline UN-backed global climate concert

Exclusive
Starmer has vowed to resurrect Boris Johnson's 'Levelling Up' policy

Failure to ‘level up’ Britain would be ‘catastrophic’, Wes Streeting admits, as Starmer vows to resurrect Johnson policy

Border Force staff will walk out from April 11

Hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport to stage four-day strike

Stephen Bear was ordered to pay Ms Harrison £5,000.

Disgraced reality TV star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £27,000 over revenge porn conviction or face nine months in jail

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX founder Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for crypto fraud

Latest News

See more Latest News

Covid no excuse for death of Finley Boden who was murdered by drug-addled parents, child protection chief says

Covid no excuse for death of Finley Boden who was murdered by drug-addled parents, child protection chief says
France Valentino

Former Gucci designer Alessandro Michele named Valentino creative director

Know your limits this summer, Brits have been warned

‘Know your limits’: Brits heading to the Euros this summer warned against drinking ‘too much German beer’
Russia Shooting

Russia arrests another suspect in concert hall attack that killed 143

Sam Bankman-Fried has been jailed for 25 years for a $8bn crypto fraud

'Crypto King' Sam Bankman-Fried jailed for 25 years for stealing billions of dollars from his customers
Michael Gove has been urged to 'get on with' passing the rental reforms

Ministers accused of making 'major concessions to landlords' after renters reforms 'watered down'
Supermarket opening times for Easter 2024: Trading hour revealed for Sainsbury's, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Aldi

Supermarket opening times for Easter 2024: Trading hours revealed for Sainsbury's, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Aldi
It is believed the litter picking tool was mistaken for a firearm, Northumbria Police said

Schools locked down by police after litter picker mistaken for firearm

Lewes prison

Medical incident declared at Lewes prison after several inmates hospitalised with food poisoning
Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United star charged with breaching FA gambling rules 50 times

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories
Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit