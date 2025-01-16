Molly-Mae breaks silence on New Year's kiss with Tommy Fury as she opens up about 'very complicated' breakup

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has said her new documentary will “answer a lot of questions” about her public breakup with Tommy Fury.

The pair, who met on Love Island and have one child together, announced their split in August last year, bringing their five-year relationship to an end.

Rumours Fury had cheated on Molly flooded social media following their breakup, which he has since denied.

Launching her new Amazon Prime documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All, the influencer said she will be “very honest” about her "incredibly hard" breakup.

She said: "Tommy and I have a baby together, and it's a really hard thing that we have both gone through."

The pair have been accused of breaking up for publicity after being pictured kissing on New Year’s Eve, an allegation she has found “frustrating.”

"I wish it could have been a publicity stunt because it would have been a lot easier," she said.

"Going through all of this with the turmoil of a break-up has been incredibly hard, to have those comments, and I do see the comments, I see all of them."

She added: "Our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this break-up with millions of eyes watching it is hard and it is complicated.

"The reason why I don't comment on it or speak about it on my YouTube publicly is simply because we are both navigating it ourselves, we both are figuring it out as adults and parents.

"I really do think the documentary is going to answer a lot of questions and we do touch on [the New Year's] situation. The last thing I want is any confusion, and I don't want people to feel confused by things that are going on.

National Television Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals. Picture: Getty

"When I agreed to do this documentary I agreed to do it fully, the highs, lows, good days and bad days it has all got to be in there."

Tommy Fury opened up about the breakup this week, denying cheating rumours and admitting he had struggled with addiction.

He instead revealed that alcohol was to blame for the separation, explaining: "We all have our crosses to bear".

“There’s been so much s**t in the papers every single day for the past six months: ‘Cheater, cheater, cheater; he slept with me; he slept with this girl’. Complete and utter b*****ks.” he revealed.

during a press conference at Leonardo London. Picture date: Tuesday November 19, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Adding: "And you can ask Molly herself."

In January 2023, the couple welcomed their first child - daughter Bambi, with the pair later getting engaged in Ibiza, with images was shared across social media.

“The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore,” he explained in the interview with men's magazine GQ.

“It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink, and it is what it is," he revealed.

"People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.”